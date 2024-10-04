Resilience personified: Brenda Nabututu’s life beyond albinism

In a world where differences often breed misunderstanding, Brenda Nabututu stands resilient, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes surrounding albinism.

Albinism is an inherited condition characterised by production of little or no melanin, the pigment responsible for colouring skin, hair, and eyes.

This deficiency can significantly impact their eyesight and results in a fair complexion that varies depending on the specific type of albinism.

In less-pigmented forms of albinism, individuals may have cream-coloured hair and skin, often accompanied by low vision. Conversely, those with slightly more pigmentation may display hair that appears yellowish or has a reddish tinge, and their vision may be comparatively better.

This diversity in pigmentation highlights the complexity of albinism and its varying effects on individuals.

Growing up in Kitale and later in Nairobi, Brenda's parents treated her no differently from her siblings. The only distinction was their insistence that she avoid the sun, dressing her in protective clothing like long-sleeved tops, dresses, and a wide-brimmed hat, which she didn’t particularly like.

Despite this, they always told her she was beautiful and encouraged her to love herself—compliments that built her confidence and remain with her to this day. As a child, Brenda didn’t understand why her parents were so overprotective. One day, like any curious child, she ventured outside to play in the sun.

The next morning, she woke up with painful blisters on her face, prompting her parents to explain the reason for their precautions. From that point on, whenever she was exposed to the sun, she would soothe her skin with ice cubes or iced water as soon as she got home from school, and it worked wonders.

However, life at school was challenging. Other children often refused to play or interact with her, which was disheartening. Yet, whenever she confided to her parents about these experiences, they reminded her of her worth and beauty, providing her with the comfort and support she needed to be resilient.

She started using sunscreen when she joined high school. “I consider myself fortunate,” she notes.

“Not all parents have the resources to support children with albinism like I do. It’s truly unfortunate, which is why we advocate awareness and economic empowerment for parents of children with albinism.”

Her mother is a nurse, and her father a teacher. And they prepared her well for the world of exploring economic opportunities and financial independence.

First, she takes good care of her skin lest she loses opportunities due to the effects of the sun, which leaves them with blisters and rashes.

“I take great care of my skin,” she says, a tradition she continues from her childhood, thanks to her parents.

In addition to minimising prolonged sun exposure and soothing her skin with ice cubes and cold water, Brenda is highly selective about the products she uses.

“The sunscreen should have an SPF (sun protection factor) of 50 or higher. Our skins react differently to sunscreens, so it's essential to choose the one that best suits your individual needs.”

There are two main types of albinism. The first is oculocutaneous albinism (OCA), which affects the eyes, hair, and skin. There are seven recognised variants of OCA.

The second type is ocular albinism (OA), which primarily impacts the eyes, while the skin and hair may appear similar to or only slightly lighter than those of other family members. The most common form of OA is Nettleship-Falls Syndrome.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 and the subsequent restrictions, her family ran a restaurant where she served as the manager. Unfortunately, it closed down during that period. Later, she opened her restaurant, but the business struggled, and she shut it down.

During that time, she also started a WhatsApp group focused on relationships and sex, where she shared advice with both individuals with and without disabilities.

“Then an idea struck me: Why not approach a local TV station that advocates the rights of persons with disabilities and propose a show highlighting the relationship challenges they face?”

Unfortunately, she was too late; someone else had already pitched the same idea. However, the management recognised her potential and offered her a different open-ended show to host on probation. She excelled in this role.

At the end of her probation period, she was assigned to host a cooking show. Just as luck would have it, the person who hosted the show she was interested in left, and she was asked to take over. At the time, her hands were full, and she declined.

After working there for two years (2021–23), she left to pursue other interests.

Currently, she is in the process of registering an organisation to support young women with disabilities. Meantime, she is actively engaged in advocacy work, championing the rights of persons with albinism.

She cites discrimination as the most significant challenge faced by individuals with albinism in their job search.

“People scrutinise you from head to toe and question, ‘How can someone like you work? Do you have what it takes to deliver?’” she reveals.

“People tend to focus on your disability rather than your abilities, potential, or qualifications.”

Brenda emphasises that being an albino does not imply a lack of capability, education, or skills.

“I don’t want people to look at me with pity. I’m a capable individual who can perform my work exceptionally well. We also want opportunities to grow.”

She holds multiple diplomas in entrepreneurship, beauty therapy, and fashion design. She is also an actress. She, however, says that she has often been taken advantage of by people who claim to be passionate about raising awareness of the rights of persons with albinism.

Overall, she encourages persons with disabilities to recognise their self-worth. “You must learn to love yourself for who you are, as there will always be people who look down on you,” she advises.