Report: Political will key to success of GBV war

The war on gender-based violence (GBV) and female genital mutilation (FGM) cannot be won without political will, a report has said.

A joint study by Equality Now and UNFPA, which looked into the impact of using multisectoral approach to tackling social problems in 11 African countries, found that executive commitments accelerate the execution of counter-measures.

The countries are Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Sierra Leone. The others are Liberia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Commitment

Based on findings from Burkina Faso, Kenya and Liberia, the researcher concluded that high political commitment is key to achieving progress in the fight.

In Burkina Faso, in 2019, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré launched Saleema Initiative, an effort made to eliminate FGM.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has also committed to ending the vice by 2022. His pledge led to the development of the National Presidential Plan to fast-track all measures to eradicate FGM.

In Liberia, at the onset of Covid-19, President George Weah declared rape a national emergency and called for the development of a multi-stakeholder national roadmap to ending GBV. This is after the country recorded an increase in cases.

“If we can have the requisite strong political commitment needed to ensure anti-GBV structures are reflected in laws, policies, budgets, and national development plans, then we can truly eliminate FGM,” said Asenath Mwithigah, the global lead at Equality Now’s End Harmful Practices programme.

Law enforcement

The report indicates that “enforcement of laws remains a major issue in a context where African judicial systems have limitations and many actors, including judges, are influenced by unhelpful social norms and stereotypes.”

Going by the report, governments can, however, make strides in the fight against GBV and FGM if they ensured relevant entities have adequate technical and financial resources.