Report: More men than women dying in Kenya

The Kenya Economic Survey 2022 shows that more men than women are dying.

The survey, which was undertaken by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), indicates that the number of registered deaths between 2017/21 was higher among males than among females across all age groups.

Male death registration, for example, increased from 104,882 in 2020 to 131,599 in 2021, while female death registration rose from 80,553 in 2020 to 100,345 in 2021. In total, the registered male deaths accounted for 56.7 per cent in 2021.

The findings, which were released last week by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, also indicate men in the country are likely to die before their 60th birthday, with the national life expectancy for male standing at 60 years against females’ 66.5.

Life expectancy

No county registered a life expectancy of males above 70 years. The lowest life expectancy for females is 58.6 years in Tana River County.

Only eight counties have a life expectancy for females above 70 years, most of which are in Central Kenya.

KNBS director general Macdonald Obudho observed that for some time, the gap between the two genders had been small and promised to find out the reason behind the change.

“We are going to look at the data and seek to determine factors that disadvantage the males,” said Mr Obudho.

Nationally, there were slightly more male births registered than female births between 2017 and 2021. Males accounted for 51 per cent of births compared to 49 per cent for females in 2021.

The trend has continued for several years. The National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) in 2017 indicated that gender-biased diseases and policies may be to blame for the higher death rate of men.

The council, in its report, The State of Kenya Population 2017, showed adult men in Kenya are 14 per cent more likely than women to die before reaching 60.

Sudden death

“Women have higher illnesses that rarely cause death, while men have higher rates of diseases that are leading causes of death,” the report read.

A report from the Ministry of Interior revealed that twice as many men as women in the 15-49 age bracket died suddenly in 2020.

Sudden death, which mostly occurred at home, was the third leading cause of deaths for this group after pneumonia and cancer. However, among females, it was the sixth cause of death.

The report listed cancer as the main killer for females in the age category, which caused 2,009 deaths, followed by pneumonia (1,814), HIV/Aids (1,356) and cardiorespiratory failure/cardiopulmonary arrest (1,323).

Teen pregnancy

On teenage pregnancy, the survey shows the number of adolescents presenting with pregnancy at first antenatal care visit declined nationally by 4.4 per cent in 2021 compared to a decline of 16.3 percent realised in 2020.

The number of adolescents aged 15-19 years presenting with pregnancy at first antenatal visit declined to 294,292, while those aged 10-14 years increased from 17,467 in 2020 to 23,290 in 2021.

Enrolment of boys in pre-primary 1 and 2 decreased by 1.0 per cent, while that of girls increased by 1.9 per cent.

Total enrolment in primary schools increased by 1.1 per cent from 10,170,000 in 2020 to 10,285,000 in 2021 school year.

Enrolment of girls increased by 1.3 per cent to 5,041,000, while that of boys rose by 1.0 per cent to 5,243,500 over the same period.

In the same period, total pupil promotion from Standard 7 to Standard 8 stood at 90.3 per cent. Promotion of boys from Grade 1 to Grade 5 was 89.8 per cent, while that of girls was 90.8 per cent.

Enrolment of pupils in Standard 8 increased by1.1 per cent to 1,177,000 in 2021 from 1,163,000 in 2020.