Report: 40pc of women in global media suffer sexual harassment

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In total, 30 per cent of all media professionals surveyed said they had been violated.
  • The study revealed an upsetting attitude of the media managers as three out of four senior executives interviewed did not think sexual harassment is an issue.

Some 40 per cent of women media professionals across the world have experienced some form of sexual harassment at the workplace, a new joint study by World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Women in News and City, University of London has revealed.

