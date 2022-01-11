Red flag over rising attacks on women rights defenders

Protest against the killing of Gender activist Elizabeth Ibrahim Ekaru, in Nairobi on January 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Defenders Coalition condemns Elizabeth Ibrahim Ekaru’s murder in Isiolo on January 3, 2022.
  • The mother of five was stabbed to death at Kambi Garba allegedly over a land dispute

Human rights organisations have raised the alarm over the rising execution of women rights defenders in Kenya.

