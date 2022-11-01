Ravaging drought: Save our babies, bring us packet milk

In a country where 4.1 million Kenyans are facing starvation, the pleas for emergency aid are becoming louder and louder.

In North Horr, Marsabit County, the women are appealing for packet milk to give their children who are on the edge of starvation.

“If only they (government and humanitarian organisations) brought us packet milk alongside other foodstuffs, our children would remain healthy,” Badhole Adhano Doko who has four children said in a recent interview.

Ms Doko who lives in Shankera village also appealed to the Marsabit government to save them from the opportunistic business people who sell them water at exorbitant rates.

Primarily pastoralists

“They are selling to us a 20-litre jerrican at Sh70,” she said.

“The same goes for Sh50 during the rains. We don’t have money. The goats have died. Can’t they have mercy on us?”

The communities here are primarily pastoralists and livestock is their only source of income. Hence, without their goats, they have nothing to live on.

But Ms Doko will seemingly continue to suffer due to the helplessness of the local administration.

“Businesses determine the prices (of commodities) depending on the availability of the commodity. It is not an established area that we can regulate,” said Marsabit governor Mohamud Ali in response to the sale of water to the drought-stricken households during an interview in his office on September 23, ‎2022.

Meanwhile, the men too, have a wish list.

“There is no water for our livestock. Our camels and goats are dying. We need boreholes in every village,” said Golo Adi, who lives in Dukana village.

Another local Godana Boru, said to save the remaining livestock, the government needed to urgently distribute adequate hay and supply sufficient water for the animals.

“Please help me save the remaining goats. I’ve already lost many,” pleaded Mr Boru.