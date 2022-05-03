Ratify C189 to better our terms, demand domestic workers

Domestic workers in Kenya have called on the government to ratify International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention promoting protection of their rights.

Article 3 of the Domestic Workers Convention adopted by the General Conference of ILO in 2011, requires Member States to “take measures to ensure the effective promotion and protection of the human rights of all domestic workers.”

It is the 189th ILO convention hence, commonly referred to as C189. Kenya has, however, not ratified this convention going by ILO’s updated list of conventions and protocols not ratified by the country.

Last Saturday, during pre-Labour Day celebrations at Kileleshwa Primary School in Nairobi, more than 100 domestic workers from Nairobi County, demanded urgent ratification of the convention.

Better pay

“We hope the President can hear the cries of the domestic workers and ratify C189,” said Grace Ngugi, executive director of Dhobi Women Network, an organisation that empowers the domestic workers to demand their rights.

“Domestic workers deserve better working conditions. A better pay and an environment free from gender-based violence,” she said.

Under Article 41(2) of the Constitution, every employee is entitled to fair remuneration and reasonable working conditions of which Regulations of Wages (General) (Amendment) Order of 2018 provides minimum remuneration that a domestic worker deserves depending on the location.

Those in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa are supposed to be paid a minimum monthly wage of Sh13,572.90. For those in the former municipalities of Limuru, Mavoko and Ruiru, their pay should not be less than Sh12, 522.70. While other areas should pay Sh7,240.95.

Migori County

Further Section 16(3) of National Hospital Insurance Fund Act (Cap.255) requires an employer of a domestic worker to deduct and remit his or her monthly contributions to the fund.

In the current rates, an employer in Nairobi or Limuru would be remitting Sh500, while the one in Migori County would post Sh300.

Additionally, Section 20 of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act No. 45 of 2013, requires an employer to remit a prescribed amount from her or his wage, and contribute an equivalent amount to the fund. Presently, NSSF has provided Sh200 as a minimum monthly contribution.

Based on media reports, however, most employers don’t honour these statutory requirements, a violation of their labour rights in addition to abuse of their sexual rights.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a 12 per cent increase in the minimum wage bill, effective May 1, 2022.

With the execution of the directive, those earning Sh13, 572.90 would get a salary increase of Sh1,628.74.















