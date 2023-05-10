Rarieda's first woman clan elder 'retires' after 25 years

One day in 1998, Ms Esther Ondego attended a public forum summoned by the late Akele South assistant chief Onyango Kwame in her matrimonial village.

She was 15 when she was married in Rarieda, Siaya County. But at the time of the forum, her husband had died two decades earlier and she had since been 'inherited' by his younger step-brother.

As usual, in the forums where the villagers sat down in an open field, the local administrator would communicate matters of interest to the people, including warning against brewing illicit liquor, theft and errant behaviour.

Trailbreaker

But this day was historic. She returned home with a new title. “At the baraza (public forum), then assistant chief Onyango Kwame asked the locals to propose one of their own to work with him as a clan elder. To my surprise, the people pointed at me.

“That was shocking because the villagers had never before picked a widow for that position,” she recalls.

By the time her husband died in 1978, she had borne seven children. Thereafter, she was inherited and had three more children.

In her, the locals saw hard work and discipline that she had manifested throughout the years of her first and second marriage.

“I was married into this village when I was only 15 years and by the time my husband died, I already had seven children and the community would attest to my good behaviour,” she explains.

She says during her time, there was no option for a widow to reject the in-laws' proposal of being remarried by a clan member.

The stigma itself, she says, would coerce one into acceptance. “The stigma was too much, like you could not go to the river to fetch water,” she recalls.

Through transition from the ‘70s to the 21st century, she has witnessed widow inheritance morph into an opportunistic culture.

Alao read: Meru elders heed calls to include women in traditional courts

“In those years, when a widow was inherited, the [inheriting] husband would take care of you like your husband would,” she says.

“But now whoever inherits you is only interested in your husband’s property. They neglect you and abandon your children. Then use your husband’s property to enrich his family.”

She, however, says: “I’m proud to say that whoever inherited me took very good care of me and my children and that is why I bore him three children.”

The inheriting husband has since passed on.

For the next 25 years, Ms Ondego, mediated domestic violence disputes and co-wives’ conflicts, and monitored criminal activities such as brewing of illicit liquor and theft.

“In a case where the husband has beaten his wife, I’d summon the couple, counsel and reconcile them,” says Ms Ondego, who is uncertain about her age, but going by chronology of her narration, she may be in her 70s.

She retired in February because of her failing eyesight, and now grows maize, green gram and millet on her one-and-a-half-acre farm, which she inherited from her first husband.

Amalo Widows' Group members in Rarieda on April 12, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega I Nation Media Group

She is also a member of Amalo Widows' Group, which is at the forefront of empowering widows financially through making sisal ropes for sale and table banking.

A local widows’ rights organisation has sensitised Amalo members to their rights, especially on access and ownership of their late husband’s property.