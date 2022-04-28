Protect women, children and health workers in conflict-ridden regions

As bombs rain down on the defenceless in Ukraine, we have been reminded yet again of the extreme vulnerability of women, children and adolescents in conflict zones — and of the risks which health workers, trying to address their needs, face in times of conflict and crisis.

On the World Immunisation Week, we acknowledge that basic health entitlements — from midwifery services to routine vaccination — are a crucial lifeline. Yet, too many women and children are denied the services.

In 2020, a record 56 active conflicts were documented and, last year, Sub-Saharan Africa experienced its highest number of coups in 20 years. Thus, besides Ukraine, there are several other long-standing and growing conflicts that also deserve attention and political mobilisation from the global community.

When health and aid workers become targets of conflict, the principles outlined in international humanitarian and human rights law also come under attack. Many health workers become casualties of conflict, either as accidental victims of attacks or deliberate targets. Such violence claimed 484 victims in 2020, with 117 of them dying, making it the worst year for the second time in a row.

As of April 19, Ukraine had 147 attacks on healthcare personnel, facilities, supplies and transport, resulting in 73 deaths and 52 injuries. In a Save the Children analysis last year in Yemen, almost half the healthcare providers interviewed reported being present at a healthcare facility during an attack and 93 per cent said services at their workplace had been repeatedly suspended due to attacks.

Where health workers are at risk, the lives of women, children, and adolescents are imperilled as well. More than 10 million deaths in children under five in 1995-2015 can be attributed to conflict. Women of reproductive age living near high-intensity conflicts are three times more likely to die than those in stable settings.

Human rights laws

Following the killing of eight health workers in February, the national polio vaccine campaign was suspended in two provinces in Afghanistan — one of the few countries where the disease is still endemic. Syria and Iraq have seen polio outbreaks for the first time in decades due to civil war.

Syria had achieved 80 per cent coverage of the combined vaccination for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus (DPT) by 2010. But after years of armed conflict, coverage dropped to 47 per cent in 2018. Ukraine’s 76 per cent DPT vaccination coverage in 2012 plummeted to 19 per cent in 2016 after the 2014 conflict. A similar, or worse, outcome is feared during the current conflict.

A marker of the inequities that children and their families face as a consequence is the prevalence of “zero-dose” children in such contexts. These have received not even a single dose of the DPT vaccine. They may lack access to some or all essential services across the continuum of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health.

There is an urgent need for targeted co-ordination of investments to promote safe service access, including delivery of essential services and commodities through multi-level and multi-sectoral private-public efforts.

Where the government is party to an internal conflict, the humanitarian principles of neutrality, independence and impartiality are often violated. The UN and other non-partisan actors need to lead a multi-sectoral and locally sensitive response based firmly on humanitarian principles.

In these settings, health workers require constant protection, as urged by the UN Security Council (Resolution 2286) and mandated by international humanitarian and human rights laws. Progress towards the health SDGs depends on recognising these disparities and targeting those settings that most need support. Amid the violence, it is more necessary than ever to invest heavily in the safety and protection of health workers and ensure continuity of services and supplies under fire.

Ms Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, is the PMNCH board chair. Ms Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia, is UN Secretary-General’s Global Advocate for Every Woman Every Child.