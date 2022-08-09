Protect us during polls, plead women living with disability

Women and girls with disabilities suffer the most when there is violence, peace advocates said on Tuesday.

Ms Josephine Sinyo, representing persons with disabilities at the Women Mediators Network (WMN) said the security of the vulnerable group must be guaranteed before, during and after elections. She spoke when they, together with National Peace and Mediation Team (NMPT) comprising clerics from various denominations, met the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Bomas of Kenya early this week.

"When chaos erupt, we become more exposed to harm because we cannot run or hide like the rest. (And so) we are abandoned," she said.

In emphasis, Dr Jennifer Riria, chairperson of WMN encouraged Kenyans to embrace peace as it is the only way we can grow as a country.

She said the country has learnt the cost of violence from the previous elections, and it's time to prove to the world that it can elect it leaders without disputes and violence.

Credible election

"Let us remember that peace starts with me and we have no other country to run to other than Kenya. So let us all preach peace," she said.

She said the women of Kenya have entrusted IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and his team to deliver credible elections.

NMPT Chairperson, who is also Archbishop of Anglican Church of Kenya, Jackson Ole Sapit reminded the commission that disputed election is the hallmark of violence and, therefore, their only line of defence is delivering a free, fair and credible election.

He told off politicians criticising the IEBC saying they must let the commission do its work professionally and deliver a credible election.

“You don’t need the protection of the politicians,” Archbishop Ole Sapit said.

He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and entrust IEBC with delivering undisputable results.

“After you vote, go home and wait for the result from the IEBC,” he said.

“We have no doubt that Kenyans will safeguard peace for themselves and their children,” he added.

Mr Chebukati, however, said Kenyans are free to tally the votes from the polling stations.

“Take a copy of the results and do the maths. The results at the polling stations are final. You will only come here for the confirmation and declaration of the results,” he said.

He assured the peace ambassadors that IEBC has prepared for “free, fair and credible election and that is our assurance to the nation.”



