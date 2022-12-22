Protect girls during this long holiday

The holiday season brings joy and happiness to many. But for some students, it is a different story. They risk suffering stress and conflict in their homes, including sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

SGBV, which includes verbal, sexual and physical forms of violence, continue to be a major issue among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in every part of the country.

Schools provide safe spaces and a conducive learning environment for their students through guidance. But during the holidays, many parents and guardians are rarely home, making it difficult for children to be open enough on matters of sexual health.

Many SGBV victims live in the same house with their tormentors, which affects their mental wellbeing. Prevalence of violence is linked to higher rates of HIV infection, early pregnancy and forced child marriage. The impact is devastating for survivors and communities. Survivors often face social rejection, increasing their vulnerability to further abuse and exploitation.

Slow in responding

Sadly, the government has been slow in responding with policy measures and actions aimed at stemming the rise of SGBV, especially that which affects schoolgoing adolescent girls.

Research by Terry McGovern shows in the past year, SGBV among adolescents and young women has doubled from 2.5-5.0 per cent, driving an increase in teenage pregnancy and school dropout rates in Nairobi County.

The causes include lack of policies; rules and guidelines governing SGBV cases in schools; inadequate knowledge of sexual reproductive health information; and perception (cultural beliefs and norms).

During this festive season, parents should be there for their children, listening to them and supporting them. Serious action should be taken against the perpetrators of SGBV.



