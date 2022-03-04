Protect girls during long school holiday

Schoolgirls

High school students in Nyeri head home after schools closed for third term on March 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Emmanuel Mwita

What you need to know:

  • Extended school holidays pose a huge risk to vulnerable adolescent girls across the country.
  • Days spent at school also reduce the risk of girls being violated at home and in the community.

Primary and secondary schools close this week for at least six weeks to allow KCPE and KCSE candidates to sit their national examinations. As witnessed in 2020, during lockdowns at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, extended school holidays pose a huge risk to vulnerable adolescent girls across the country.

