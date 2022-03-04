Protect girls during long school holiday

Primary and secondary schools close this week for at least six weeks to allow KCPE and KCSE candidates to sit their national examinations. As witnessed in 2020, during lockdowns at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, extended school holidays pose a huge risk to vulnerable adolescent girls across the country.

Schools have often provided safe spaces for adolescents through guidance from teachers, health clubs and the various empowerment programmes in schools. Days spent at school also reduce the risk of girls being violated (especially sexually) at home and in the community.

Long stays at home with little accountability have been known to expose adolescent girls to many harmful practices and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, teenage pregnancy and sexual and physical abuse.

FGM perpetrators

Extended holidays often give FGM perpetrators and proponents enough time to prepare for the vile ‘cut’ putting many girls in hotspot counties at risk. Some communities have already hinted at upcoming summer cutting in April.

Adolescent girls living in poverty and isolation are often at risk. The parents are often overwhelmed and unable to provide for their needs — like clothing, food and menstrual hygiene kits. Many of the girls fall prey to violation of their rights in pursuit of these needs. That has led to increased cases of school dropout. Some girls have had to stay home for longer even after schools reopen to heal from FGM wounds.

Stakeholders should leverage upcoming international celebration — like Tuesday’s International Women’s Day — to advocate and put in place the necessary measures. There is a need for increased awareness, implementation of the law and involving the girls in empowerment activities to keep them actively and positively engaged. That will ensure all the pupils continue with their education when schools reopen.