Preethi Herman: Bringing social change one online post at a time

Preethi Herman is empowering communities across Asia, Africa, and Latin America one step at a time.

In 2012, the Indian native developed Change.org in India, an online platform that enabled the country’s citizens to push for change through petitions to government leaders and duty-bearers.

The platform broke the ice. It allowed citizens to engage on issues that society forbade people to talk about. From female genital mutilation to maternal health, and protection of children’s rights.

Now, more than 12 million in India are using the platform to push for social change.

She says that in the beginning, nearly all users of their platform were men yet women are more successful in their campaigns.

“Women are persistent and they involve the communities around them, that’s why their campaigns last longer,” she says.

She has since rolled out ‘She Creates Change’ program to empower more women with techniques and strategies for running successful campaigns.

From Change.org, came the Change.org Foundation, which is now the entity that oversees the push for change through the platform in 20 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Online technologies

She is now the global executive director of Change.org Foundation and a 2018 Obama Foundation Fellow

“There are many problems in the world but real solutions are brought by people impacted by those issues,” she says.

She reckons that if more women become leaders, the world would “genuinely become a better place.”

“Women are closer to issues (bedevilling the society) because of their position in the society. They face the brunt of discrimination and so they know where it hurts the most,” she says.

She draws her strength and motivation from stories of women who have found their agency and authority.

Her work exemplifies how women can leverage on technology to advocate for their rights.

Ms Herman says petitions using online technologies such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Zoom, Slack and Signal “builds momentum around the issue and gets the people in power to take note.”

She, however, says it is challenging for a brown woman to lead such a global organisation.

“Being a brown woman in a space that is predominantly white means that you need to navigate through stereotypes. In many ways you have to create a way for yourself,” she says.

“A lot of white men occupy leadership spaces…in government (and they are also) the funders. You can imagine on one hand it can be inspiring and on the other, it is scary. Sometimes it can get quite lonely.”







