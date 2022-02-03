Poor Boni Forest women in family planning agony

Women in terror-prone and remote areas of Lamu County grapple with inconveniencing long-term methods of family planning owing to the unavailability of services in their villages.

They particularly use implants and intrauterine contraceptive devices to enable them to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Some have even resorted to permanent methods such as bilateral tubal ligation to avoid the stress of travelling long distances to get regular services.

The worst-hit areas are Boni Forest’s Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe, Sankuri, Bodhei, Pandanguo, Jima and Taksile, as well as the Lamu-Somalia border villages of Madina, Kiwayu, Mkokoni, Kiunga, Ishakani, Ras Kiamboni, and Sarira.

For many years, nearly all health facilities have remained closed because of insecurity caused by al-Shabaab militants. Health workers fled for fear of attacks. Only Kiangwe and Kiunga dispensaries are in operation but lack adequate staff and drugs. Neither do they offer family planning services.

Boni Forest women spokeswoman Khadija Gurba (centre) and community elders. Lack of health facilities and services has subjected women to long-term and inconveniencing methods of family planning in terror-prone and remote villages of Lamu County. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Travelling agony

Nation.Africa observed that a woman in need of family planning services has to travel to King Fahad County Hospital, which is miles away. Such a journey is costly as one spends at least Sh3,000.

In Mangai, Boni forest women spokesperson Khadija Gurba told Nation.Africa many of them avoid the cost implications through long-term methods.

“If you investigate, you’ll find that all the women willing to plan family use only the long-term method of contraceptive. It’s not because we love it but rather an effort to curb the frequent costs of travelling to where the services are obtained. We can’t be using depos as that means spending dearly to travel all the way to Lamu town every three months,” said Ms Gurba.

“Some women experience bad side effects when using things like implants, but what can we do? We have to endure that; we have no option. The health facilities available don’t offer family planning services.”

God's grace

Maryam Abatika, a Basuba local, said most of them don’t even plan their families as they are too poor to afford the services.

Ms Abatika, a mother of seven, said she lives by the grace of God and cannot use the family planning methods as she doesn’t even know much about them.

“My neighbours have been coercing me into using family planning. They want me to do the implant for five years. But I don’t see the importance of such a method. My husband hasn’t complained,” she said.

Fatma Musa, a resident of Milimani, appealed to the county government, through the Health department, to introduce programmes that would see community health volunteers and nurses move around villages to provide the services. She said many women in Boni forest should be educated on family planning if they have to adopt the practice.

“If you observe, you will realise that very few women here have the knowledge of family planning but still can’t try it as we don’t have the facilities to provide them. Our appeal as remote village women is for the county Health department to introduce door-to-door services,” Ms Musa said.

Ms Fatma Shizo, the sought-after traditional birth attendant has helped rescue the lives of thousands of women and babies in the terror-prone Boni forest in Lamu County. Women have been urged to plan their families. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Population concern

For some of the men interviewed, the issue has never been a problem as they use “natural methods”. Doza Diza, an elder, said their population is still small, hence their women should give birth to many children.

“We don’t want the Bonis to remain a minority tribe. We need to multiply and move out of that bracket. Family planning has never been our priority as a community,” said Mr Diza.

A similar view was shared by Aden Suleiman, a Mararani resident, who expressed concern that long-term family planning methods might reduce “our already small number”.

“If the government want us to plan our families, let them provide us with short-term methods such as the depo so that any time we are ready to have more children, we can do it immediately. The five-year duration is too long,” said Mr Suleiman.

A recent report by the Lamu Health department showed that the county’s uptake of family planning services is at 49 per cent. Health executive Anne Gathoni blamed several factors, including socio-cultural beliefs, myths and religious teachings, for undermining family planning.

Ms Gathoni, however, urged residents to plan their families to be able to comfortably meet their needs. She appealed to men to be at the forefront of spearheading such efforts.

“Uptake is still low because many men here have turned a deaf ear to family planning and left it to their wives. Men still think it’s only women who should use family planning methods. I advise them to stand with their wives in advocating family planning. It’s for the benefit of all of us,” said Ms Gathoni.