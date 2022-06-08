Political tide changing in my favour, says Nakuru MP hopeful

Grace Koi Karuga is one woman who is not scared of political competition; even when she is the only woman competing against eight men, some of them political heavy weights.

Ms Karuga, who is vying for the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket, says she is equal to the task and leaves it to the voters to decide.

Her supporters call her mama due to her compassionate approach to politics and commitment to transforming lives, especially among the elderly, vulnerable women and children, the sick and the marginalized.

“I am an advocate for child rights and maternal health. Before I resigned to contest, I was the vice-chair of the Bondeni Maternity Board. I am also vocal on issues of gender-based violence.”

Ms Karuga says Nakuru Town East residents are aware of her track record.

“I have stood with them, despite resource constrains. I have partnered with the county government, my party and the Red Cross to deliver relief to my people.”

This is not her first attempt at competitive politics, having unsuccessfully vied for the Nakuru County Woman Representative seat in 2017, on a Kanu ticket. Although she lost, Ms Karuga, a well-known businesswoman in Nakuru County, says it was not in vain.

Vying against men

“There is a very big difference between vying for a woman representative seat, and for a non-affirmative seat. Vying against other women is not the same as vying against men. It is tough for women because we lack the finances needed to sustain a robust campaign.”

Recent opinion polls show that despite the race being male dominated, she is among the top three tipped to win. She says it is a sign that the political landscape is changing, that there is a shift in favour of women’s participation in political leadership and that ideology is winning over toxic politics.

Unfortunately, her male counterparts, scared by her high chances of winning, are using all manner of propaganda, including telling the voters that she only fits the woman representative position.

Another challenge she and other women are facing is insecurity. Ms Karuga says there are areas that are currently a no-go zone for women candidates, especially the Flamingo and Kivumbini areas where criminal gangs reign.

“Even when you go to media station at night, you have to be very careful about your movements because at that time, your enemies know where you are and can easily locate you.”

Female candidates

She is hopeful that the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that the National Government Administration officials protect female candidates in the run up to the general election, will be enforced.

The directive was issued in 2021 following an outcry from the civil society and human rights groups on how sexual and gender-based violence are being used to block women from participating in the political processes.

Campaigns, she says, are very expensive. To navigate this financial challenge, she has learnt to go where the people are including boda boda stands, markets and churches because it is less costly.

It is, however, not all gloom. Ms Karuga says there is positive mood in the political parties and in the communities about women leadership. For instance, the fact that there are women who were nominated by strong parties in their strongholds is a case in point.

“The governor of Nakuru has chosen a woman as running mate and voters are warming up to women leadership. I am finding the political ground very favourable despite the many challenges we face. I am freely accessing areas such as Sokoni without a problem, which previously needed one to go through political brokers to penetrate.”

The media too, is listening and willing to support women candidates than was the case in the past.

Family support

“This time round, I have forged a good relationship with the media because they can amplify my voice and my messages, and reach more people than I can.”

By accessing the media, Ms Karuga has also learnt the importance of branding.

“Branding is extremely expensive. Every time you see a campaign poster destroyed, that is money gone down the drain. That is a constant challenge for us and for me. My posters are frequently destroyed. I take this in my stride and as a sign that somebody somewhere is envious of my popularity,” she observes.

Ms Karuga is also networking and engaging other women candidates, and incumbents, to help propel her campaigns.

“I have reached out to other women leaders and I am getting first hand mentorship, guidance and encouragement from those who have walked the path before me and reached their goal. My entire family supports me including my children, who campaign side by side with me.”

An alumna of Mount Kenya University where she studied County Governance and Leadership, Ms Karuga is glad that with a woman senator, a woman running mate for the Governor seat, and three women MPs in Nakuru County, voters are slowly shifting to women leadership. This gives her a lot of comfort and hope.