Political parties can help close gender gap

During the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada, President Kenyatta committed to push for more women in power. That promise should be attainable through the ongoing election processes. However, that is unlikely to be the case.

Recently, when I supported seven widow aspirants running for ward rep positions in Siaya, I realised that if the political environment is hostile to women, it’s doubly so for Kenya’s eight million-plus widows. The nomination results indicated little has changed to signify acceptance of women candidates, meaning the President’s promise may be a mirage.

So, to challenge the unjust outcomes and have more women in power, political parties should explicitly declare women’s share of seats from the grassroots to the presidency. Women’s elective seats should also be anchored in party manifestos and in law to ensure compliance with the two-thirds constitutional rule.

Inclusion in leadership

Rwanda is cited as a model country with regard to gender inclusiveness. In the country’s 2003 elections, 48 per cent of parliamentary seats went to women. In the 2013 elections, the figure rose to 64 per cent, making Rwanda the sixth country with women holding more than 50 per cent of ministerial positions.

Of course there is still hope for Kenya. Ms Linet Chepkorir, a 24-year-old aspirant popularly known as Toto, beat 12 seasoned politicians in her first attempt to win the United Democratic Alliance ticket for the Bomet woman rep seat. However, such wins, inspiring as they are, aren’t enough for a country where the majority of voters are women.

We should see women’s inclusion in leadership in terms of diversity of thought, experience and culture, which is desperately needed to address the complex challenges we face today.

In 2020, then Chief Justice David Maraga issued an advisory to the President proposing dissolution of Parliament under Article 261(7) for failure to comply with the constitutional two-thirds gender rule.

Quotas for women candidates

It’s sad that 12 years since the 2010 Constitution was promulgated, we’re yet to attain the two-thirds gender balance in the country’s leadership.

This leads one to ask: are the big political parties, led mainly by men, silently rejecting diversity at the decision-making table by failing to nominate women? Or is it just unpalatable to see women representing different demographics in political spaces? Either way, these attitudes must change.

To close the gender gap and motivate women voters, political parties should adopt their own voluntary quotas for women candidates.

Having more women on the party lists would guarantee more opportunities for women and make it much easier for the country to a have a female deputy president. The time is now to boost the numbers of women in elective positions!