Police woman behind Policare wins global award

A police woman who is the brainchild of Policare has been feted with a global award over her role in fighting sexual and gender-based violence.

Zipporah Nderitu, a Senior Superintendent of Police and Police Advisor to International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC,) is the recipient of the 2023 International Association of Women of Police-'Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children' award.

It recognises her selfless work as a committed gender defender and pioneer of Policare, a service integrated by the National Police Service (NPS) to deal with SGBV in the country.

This award goes to a female police officer who distinguishes herself by exceptional policing skills to prevent and detect offences of violence against women, including human trafficking.

Ms Nderitu becomes the first Kenyan recipient of the prestigious award. She was presented with the honours at the 60th International Women in Policing Conference ceremony that took place in Auckland, New Zealand on September 18, 2023.

The organisers lauded her for her exemplary effort in making a difference in a country where GBV is rampant.

The police officer is currently in charge of coordinating Policare. In an interview with nation.africa, Ms Nderitu said the award is a great honour to her country and a milestone for the NPS Policare initiative.

A Policare Centre located at the Nairobi Area Traffic Police headquarters as pictured on January 11, 2022. It is aimed at offering a safe haven for victims of gender-based violence to report cases, seek medical assistance and refuge. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“I dedicate this award to victims of sexual violence who have suffered emotional, social, psychological indignity and evasive justice within the criminal justice system.

“My zeal as a gender defender is now scaled up. I am now motivated to offer priceless dignified service to victims of SGBV not just in Kenya, but globally,” she said in a phone interview.

She also dedicated the award to victims of SGBV who became survivors, adding that by 2026, Kenya will achieve zero tolerance mark.

The Kenya Police Service has congratulated Ms Nderitu for winning the award.

“The Kenya Police Service is proud of, and congratulate Senior Superintendent Nderitu for her feat, and appreciates her outstanding acts of services to women and children, globally. She has been a beacon of hope to those who have gone through sexual and gender-based violence cases. KPS will continue to support her and her future endeavours,” KPS said in a statement.

IPSTC also congratulated Ms Nderitu, appreciating her outstanding acts of service.

“She has been a beacon of hope to those who have experienced sexual gender-based violence, and the centre will continue to support her and her endeavours,” they said in a statement.

Launched in 2021, Policare is a one-stop centre offering integrated services to victims and offenders SGBV.

It hosts victims' interview rooms for women and children, crime records room, a triage, forensic evidence storage room, trauma centres, a room for medical examination and P3 issuance, and male and female holding cells.

It also facilitates expeditious justice and closure of SGBV cases by ensuring knowledge management and capacity building for effective victim support and justice.

Policare centres are set to be established across the country and will be fully equipped to provide medical-legal, psychosocial and forensic services.

Through the initiative, the NPS is developing capacity for police officers dealing with GBV cases as well as on the handling of, and storage of forensics.

The Policare policy also requires NPS to lead to the development of a database of pro-bono lawyers, paralegals and volunteer counsellors to assist victims.







































