Police officer charged with defiling minor who sought his help

A Police constable in Homa Bay has been arraigned with the charge of defiling a Class Eight pupil when the minor sought help from him.

Josephat Kiate Muindu, attached to Rangwe Police Station, is accused of defiling the 15-year-old girl when she went to the station to seek refuge after her mother ejected her from their home at night.

He is facing two charges.

In the first one, the court heard that the suspect had carnal knowledge of the minor at Rangwe Police line on April 12, 2022 contrary to Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

Mr Muindu was also accused of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The police officer denied the charges before Resident Magistrate B. Toroitich of Homa Bay Law Court.

The magistrate directed that he be given a bond of Sh200,000 or cash bail of Sh50,000.

Homa Bay Sub-county Children’s officer Joseph Otieno, said the girl went to the police station in the evening to seek help after she differed with her mother during a discussion regarding her transition to a secondary school.

She sat for her 2021 KCPE exams at a primary school in Mbita Sub-county, where she scored more than 360 marks and was hoping to proceed with her education.

Her mother lives in Rangwe while the girl stays at her paternal home in Mbita, after her parents separated.

Get help

Upon disagreeing with her mother, the girl took off and decided to seek shelter at the police station.

"It was dark and the only place she thought she could get help was at the station. She found the officer who led her into his house and defiled her," Mr Otieno said.

The girl later escaped from the suspect’s house and went to a female police officer.

She has since been taken to a child protection centre.



