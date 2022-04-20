Pokot women call for more affirmative action seats

Women from the Pokot community say they are still marginalised, hence deserve more affirmative action seats in elective politics.

They called on political parties to consider the two-third gender rule to give room for more women from the region to vie for positions even as they raised concerns about continued discrimination against women in leadership.

Led by Pokot Girl Child Network chairperson Teresa Lokichu, they said that despite devolution having enabled women to assume many positions in county departments, the number is still low as their community has patriarchal pretensions and looks down on women.

“Pokot women still face numerous challenges from lack of education as hundreds vying for elective posts don’t meet the minimum academic qualification and we now want the government to abolish the move of standardising requirements, as several able women will be locked out,” said Mrs Lokichu.

She spoke in Kapenguria during a women's meeting, where they urged political parties not to discriminate against women and called on the government to empower them so that they can have fair representation at the ward, county and national levels.

“We are going to carry out sensitisation among women and the general public to have a changed mindset,'' said Mrs Lokichu.

Ready for contests

Setat Group executive director Lillian Plapan said women are ready to vie for elective seats and support one another.

“As women, we are set and strongly prepared to support women to go for elective positions,” she said, urging the government to train and educate women from marginalised pastoral areas.

“We shall move to every ward and we are sure that many women will be elected and many others nominated. We have seen elected women support their fellow women.

“We were discriminated against since Independence, but devolution has brought us into the limelight…We urge Kenyans to elect women for development to be realised in the country.”

They added that the minimum academic qualifications should be lowered to allow women from pastoral areas who have not accessed education to vie for leadership positions.

“It is not good to lock out women without degrees, diplomas or post-primary education. Let them be allowed so long as they understand how to write, read and know a little English and Kiswahili as leadership comes from God,” said Mrs Plapan.

Hurdles

They said many women are disadvantaged and live under difficult socioeconomic conditions in the arid and semi-arid areas.

“We want the ‘zebra format’, whereby when a man is governor, a woman becomes his deputy, and vice versa. Women should be given an opportunity to do business. We don’t want to rely on men’s pockets,” she said.

“We want a fair nomination process. Many parties have been cheated to be affiliate parties and women promised direct tickets, yet they will be left out. We should have as many parties as possible. All parties should be registered without discrimination.

“We don’t want to be oppressed and denied our rights. Women should go to Parliament to represent our grievances and pass bills to help women.”

Mrs Monicah Kakuko Kalinyongar cited gender imbalance due to “sociocultural evils” that should be eradicated by supporting women to rise to more positions of power.

“Women in Pokot have been completely forgotten. Women need civic education for them to rise to greater heights,” she said.

According to statistics, the number of women seeking various positions in the county has doubled compared to five years ago.