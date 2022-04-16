Pick female running mates, Raila, Ruto urged

A section of female leaders now wants presidential contenders to consider picking women for the running mate positions as deadline looms.

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (Mywo) chairperson Rahab Muia asked the leading presidential hopefuls in Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions to consider women to help increase the election of more female leaders.

“We have able and qualified female leaders who are in position to serve as deputy president. In Azimio we have leaders such as Martha Karua and Charity Ngilu, while in Kenya Kwanza we have women leaders like Alice Wahome,” said Ms Muia.

She made the remarks during an event to mark the organisation’s 70th anniversary in Eldoret town. The ceremony brought together members from more than 10 Rift Valley counties. Mywo has four million members countrywide.

On Monday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) director of legal affairs Chrispine Owiye said presidential contenders have until April 28 to present their names and their running mates for clearance.

Constitutional requirement

Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua asked voters to elect more women leaders to meet the two-third gender rule.

On Tuesday, Ms Karua, who attended the Eldoret event, regretted that Kenya still struggles to meet the constitutional requirement and called on the voters to elect more female leaders to bridge the gap.

“I want to urge women that if you see a woman with a potential to offer good leadership, please, vote for her and if you find that a man and a woman both have good leadership qualities, please, vote for a woman because women make the greatest leaders in the world. We need more elected women leaders so that we have the right number,” she said.

Ms Karua revealed that even though she will not contest the presidency this year, she is still optimistic that she will seek the top position in future.

At the same time, she appealed to the electorate to elect good leaders from different political parties for all positions to ensure proper representation and realise development.

“It should not be a must to elect aspirants eyeing positions as a suit. If we get a good leader, then we should elect them irrespective of their political party,” added Ms Karua.

Peace advocates

In a speech read by Gender CAS Linah Kilimo, CS Kobia urged voters to elect women leaders regardless of their political affiliation.

“Women are instrumental in peace. To meet the two-third gender rule, I am also appealing to women to support fellow women despite their political alignment so long as they can offer right leadership,” she added.

Prof Kobia lauded Mywo for championing the empowerment of women even as she called on the organisation to continue addressing some of the problems faced by women today.

“You need to understand that technological advancement and social-economic progress present challenges to women and girls. Today, compared to the past, women face different challenges,” said Prof Kobia.

CAS Kilimo, for her part, called on women, especially Mywo members, to sensitise society to issues such as teenage pregnancies, early marriages and female genital Mutilation (FGM) to help tame the vices.

“Our appeal, as a ministry, is that your home be safe havens for young girls or women fleeing these GBV or a situation where minors are comfortable to share. As women, we are calling that you become our agents at the grassroots level,” she said.

Business support

She said the state last July launched the interest-free Thamini Mjane fund for widows and it will soon be rolled out after being factored in the 2022/23 Budget.

The leaders also called for peace and harmony during campaigns and general elections, saying women and children bear the brunt of violence.

IEBC commissioner Irene Massit and Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said state agencies are working together to prevent violence during campaigns.