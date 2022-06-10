Philo, 30, out to make history in Kapenguria MP race

In a county where women shy from competitive political contests, Philomena Chenangat Loitarengan is one of a kind.

She is the only woman in the entire West Pokot vying for MP, a daunting task in a society defined by deep-rooted patriarchal attitudes and negative perceptions of the position of a woman in society.

Ms Loitarengan is running for Kapenguria Member of Parliament (MP) on a Jubilee Party ticket. Philo, as her supporters affectionately call her, is the second woman in the history of West Pokot to vie for MP.

The 30-year-old is confident that her constituents will this time round give her a chance to lead. Already, she says, the wind of change is blowing in her favour.

Loitarengan is vying against six men, but a recent opinion poll shows it is a tightly contested two-horse race between her and the incumbent MP, who emerged first in the poll.

“I was born and raised in Kapenguria and I have faced hardship. I want to change the story for my people. I say tusonge mbele na mama and my supporters answer mama mchapa kazi. I want Kapenguria to be known for excellence across board, in health, education and infrastructure.”

Loitarengan holds a Bachelor of Peace and Security and a Master’s in Gender and Development Studies. She is keen on promoting access to rights for all and, more so, addressing harmful cultural practices that still hold back women and girls from realising their full potential.

She believes time has come to write a new chapter for Kapenguria Constituency. Even before launching her political bid, Ms Loitarengan had already envisioned a world free of female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages, gender-based violence, among many other retrogressive practices.

“The world is changing and some of our cultural practices have been overtaken by time. We must begin to unlearn some of the things we learnt or were socialised to practice, to achieve sustainable development.”

Her campaign is centred around getting West Pokot to turn a new leaf and let go of the chains that still hinder the county from rising to excellence. For this to happen, she promises to address pressing problems, including poverty and unemployment.

“I cannot keep calm when these vices run rampart in my society. We must be able to live in a society where everyone is respected, where everyone lives in dignity and where the environment is conducive to men and women, and boys and girls to dream and achieve their dreams.

“Women must stand up or perish. Even in patriarchal societies, it was always clear that women can deliver. When cows go to the grazing fields, the bell is hang around the heifer because a mother will always find their way home.”

On the campaign trail, men call her ChepoMuron. Chepo means girl and muron a man, because she is boldly pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo.

The many things she wants to address when elected include improved access to education or healthcare. “There are areas where women still deliver at home, and girls who do not have access to menstrual hygiene products.”

While women leaders face numerous challenges such as insults and gender scrutiny in the political sphere, Ms Loitarengan says she is using the campaign trail as learning platform.

“The other day while on the campaign trail, I encountered a group of young men, all drunk. These are the levels of desperation among young people and it is only a young and visionary leader like me who can provide solutions to their problems and bring this to an end.”

The articulate young leader says the ground is shifting and a chance to bring women to the political decision-making table is knocking, and voters need to open that door for women.

AWC Feature Service