Peris the unstoppable! Changing the rules of the game

Peris Mukoko-Wanyaga is a household name in the world of rugby. Her repertoire transcends the field where she was a pioneer player for the Kenya National Women’s Rugby team, to officiating matches as a member of Rugby Africa Referee Committee. She currently serves as director on the Kenya Rugby Union Board.

She also sits on the Women’s and Fixtures and Competition committees, where she has been instrumental in growing women’s participation in rugby.

Having an athletically inclined immediate and extended family piqued Ms Mukoko’s interest in sports. Her brothers and sister enjoyed playing basketball, soccer and track sports, while some of her uncles played rugby. With such a family dynamic, it was inevitable that she would fall in love with the field.

A culmination of the right things happening at just the right time pivoted her into rugby.

Ms Mukoko was studying for her International Baccalaureate at St Mary’s School, Nairobi, which was known for its prowess in rugby, when the Kenya Rugby Women’s team was also being formed in preparation for Safari 7s. It was only proper that a women’s rugby team be formed to participate in what is now dubbed Africa’s premier Safari 7s.

Ms Mukkoko officiates a match between Impala and Homeboyz at Impala Club Nairobi, in 2019. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

“There was a lot of passion and drive for women to get into rugby at that time, which I believe was the basic foundation of my involvement with rugby,” Ms Mukoko says.

Traditional perceptions of rugby as a masculine sport affected her a number of times. She was often asked to play more ‘feminine’ sports like netball, volleyball and hockey.

“I would go back home with a sprained wrist or a broken ankle and my father would not understand why I was playing such a ‘masculine’ sport. It took the intervention of my uncles who played rugby to convince him that rugby is a gender-inclusive sport,” she says.

Her father, who is now her greatest supporter, came to realise that rugby also nurtures other critical life skills such as discipline, confidence and time management.

Due to the limited number of tournaments in a year, Ms Mukoko switched to officiating on weekends.

She is currently an active Level 2 Rugby Referee, having refereed local and international games, including at the Rugby Africa Gold Cup Tournament in 2017, and at the HSBC Women’s 7s Series in 2014.

The rugby director, however, acknowledges that there are lot of misconstrued beliefs about being a referee.

“Being a minority participant in the sport in comparison to players, often places referees at loggerheads with the players,” she says.

“Rugby is a passionate sport so I appreciate World Rugby’s regulations that limits discrimination. This makes rugby uniquely different.”

Ms Mukoko says her primary goal is to drive the gender agenda by on boarding more women match officials and players, and ensuring integrity and accountability in the sport. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Her referee role has been lauded internationally by Confederation of African Rugby (CAR) who nominated her as one of the three leading Women Referees in Africa.

In 2014, she became the first Kenyan woman and the third in Africa to be accredited by World Rugby Africa as an educator.

“The only way to increase women’s participation in rugby is through administering educative courses to interested participants. Prior to my accreditation as an educator, most of the courses were administered by men.

“Having a female facilitator encourages women participants to take up the sport,” she says.

Ms Mukoko was in October 2020, named ‘Unstoppable’, alongside 12 other African women, in Rugby Africa’s social media campaign to popularise the sport.

Her contribution to the game was also recognised and World Rugby awarded her the Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship. This has given her a platform to raise the standards for female match officials in Kenya and across Africa.

“My primary goal is to drive the gender agenda. This is by on boarding more women match officials and players and ensuring integrity and accountability in the sport,” she says.

It is also through the scholarship that she is enrolled at the London School of Economics to study a special course in public policy analysis.

Ms Mukoko’s journey has had its fair share of hurdles, which she believes have contributed greatly to the woman she is today.

Lines woman Peris Mukoko (right) during Kings of Kings Seven-aside rugby tournament between Catholic University against Egerton University at RFUEA ground in 2014. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

“If I had been hesitant about taking up high-stakes opportunities, the script would have been different. The expertise I have garnered over the years and the relationships I have created are what I am able to apply to ensure the challenges I went through do not affect women who come after me,” she opines.

She is grateful for the support offered by her husband, family and various rugby unions including: Rugby Africa, Kenya Rugby Union and Kenya Rugby Referees Association throughout her career.

“I have the privilege of a supportive husband who encouraged me throughout my various endeavours and applications. I have also been supported by women leaders in rugby like former World Rugby Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship recipient Maha Zaoui,” she says.

“Be unstoppable!” she advises women who want to play rugby. Sports is fun and for everyone.

“It does not discriminate against your gender but builds your mental fortitude,” she adds.

She wants women to believe that there are no glass ceilings in rugby and be encouraged to take up leadership roles.

She hopes the government can introduce rugby into the Kenyan curriculum so that young talent can be nurtured from pre-primary level to tertiary institutions.

Moreover, she urges the government to borrow from the World Rugby Women Strategic Plan for Development, and formulate tournaments that run separately for women. This, she insists, would increase women’s participation in the sport.

As a coach of match officials, she has been pivotal in mentoring a group of young upcoming referees during the national league fixtures and International fixtures, locally, so that they can become world elite referees.

Ms Mukoko has plunged herself into politics yet again, and is vying for the vice chairperson’s seat at Kenya Rugby Union with the slogan ‘The Courage to Transform Rugby’.

“The person who wears the shoe knows where it pinches the most. I have been a player, referee, educator, and served as a director on the Kenya Rugby Union Board for three years.