Patience Nyange takes the helm at Amwik

The Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik) has appointed media personality Patience Nyange as executive director.

Announcing the appointment, the board said that Ms Nyange would assume the role starting today, November 15. Ms Nyange succeeds Judy Kaberia who took up the role in July, last year.

She brings on board 19 years of experience in various communications fields, including broadcast journalism, public relations and communications, social media management and mentorship for young journalists and PR practitioners.

Before her appointment, she had vied for the Taita Taveta gubernatorial seat - among three women who contested for the position. She also served as a board member at the Media Council of Kenya but resigned in March last year, to seek the political seat.

Ms Nyange said she was humbled to be entrusted with the role, saying she will do her best to take the organisation that draws its membership from women journalists and communicators, forward.

Great privilege

"It feels like breathing. That's what your true passion should feel like. I am equal to the task," she said.

The communications and advocacy specialist previously held various posts including Assistant Director at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Communications Advisor to the then Ministry of Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.

She holds a Master's Degree in International Public Relations and Global Communication Management from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom.

"The expectations and goals outlined for this role are well-matched to my abilities. I consider it a great privilege to serve Amwik," she said.



