Passaris: Family planning the route to healthy children

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris during the launch of 'Orange the World: End Violence against Women' campaign in Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds on November 23 last year. She has urged women to adopt family planning to ensure healthy families.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  MORAA OBIRIA

What you need to know:

  • The Nairobi woman representative spoke during a meeting of female aspirants, representatives from government entities and civil society in Nairobi.
  • Ms Passaris said she will partner with Nairobi County in sensitising women and girls to maternal healthcare and sexual and reproductive health.


Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has called on women to adopt family planning to enable them to raise healthy children.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.