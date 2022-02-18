Only 3pc of construction artisans are women

Men at work: A construction site in Kisumu. A study says the  society perceives women who join the construction industry as desperate or cash-strapped, hindering women’s entry into the industry.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Francis Orieny

What you need to know:

  • Prohibitive perceptions are an obstacle to raising the number of women in the construction industry according to preliminary findings from an ongoing three-year study.
  • Those who join are faced with other myriad of challenges including little pay, sharing of washrooms and sexual harassment.

The Kenyan society still perceives women who join the construction industry as desperate or cash-strapped, yet they are often seeking better paid labour, a new study has found.

