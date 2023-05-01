Of corporal punishment and boys feeling the heat

Corporal punishment remains a contentious issue in Kenya. The government in 2001 outlawed the practice, but implementation of the ban has been uneven.

Dudley Muchiri, a journalist, recalls his experience a decade ago when he was traumatised by a teacher as a Form One student.

“I was going back to class after lunch, and in our school the dining hall was quite a distance away from the classes. As I approached my class, the bell rang and the teacher on duty appeared from nowhere.

“I tried to plead my case for being only two minutes late, citing the long food queues, but he did not listen. On that day, I received six strokes of cane and for a week, I could not sit down properly because of the swelling on my upper thighs.

“After that, whenever that teacher was on duty, I would skip lunch. Luckily, he left the school a year later,” he says.

Rising concerns

Recently, Kisii and Nyamira counties have been on the spot for the rising attacks on schoolboys by teachers. A 19-year-old said he was severely beaten by five teachers and a security guard, damaging one of his testicles, which doctors have since removed.

“The teachers tore up his trousers, leaving him naked, before they beat him senseless,” Nation.Africa reported.

In the previous week, a Grade Eight pupil had his testicle removed following a brutal beating that led to the swelling of his scrotum. Last month, a Grade Four pupil also ended up with serious injuries after teachers handed him 107 cane strokes after he went to report the theft of his clothes. Hospital records from Nyamira County Hospital showed that the boy had suffered serious injuries on his buttocks, his uncle saying a huge tissue had been cut off.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu called for the prosecution of the teachers, referring to them as criminals. He warned teachers to desist from inflicting injuries on children in the name of administering punishment.

“The law should take its course. They should be taken to court and dismissed from service.”

Discipline as a complex issue

Samuel Kanja, a counselling psychologist and life coach who runs student mentorship programmes, said discipline in school is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. He linked corporal punishment to a number of issues, including the prevailing socioeconomic environment.

“As it stands today, there are many absentee parents who are more preoccupied with making a living which results into undisciplined children. On the other hand, we have teachers who are ill-prepared to handle the increasing number of students in an age when we have 100 per cent transition to high schools.

“There are also many new young teachers who, when intimidated by students, resort to violence to assert their positions. We also have children who know their rights, which make it difficult for teachers to exert any form of punishment. The teachers and students are all under extreme pressure to perform in their capacities; when that blows over, we witness cases like the ones we have been seeing in the media.”

According to Carmilla Edalia, a teen psychologist, physical punishment, especially when it gets out of control, can lead to development of psychological disorders, including mood disorders like anxiety and depression or personality disorders, where the children in question may want to gain control through manipulation, would become callous and unapologetic. They may also resort to substance abuse as a coping mechanism.

"Physical abuse (corporal punishment that leads to injuries) can also make children develop aggression, they can become angry towards their peers and also later in life violent towards their partners because they start to view aggression as a normal experience especially if they were exposed to repeated corporal punishment.

"And because physical punishment is often accompanied by verbal abuse and intimidation in front of others, it can also lead to low self-esteem," she says.

Reward system

Ms Edalia, acknowledging that implementation of an alternative form of punishment may be challenging given the current context in Kenyan schools, recommended a reward system for good behaviour, an open system of communication between teachers and learners to identify the root causes of misbehaviour, withdrawal of certain benefits, formulation of rules and regulations, and modelling of good behaviour by teachers, especially on timekeeping.

Mr Kanja is not entirely against corporal punishment. He says it can be effective in certain circumstances, quoting the Bible verse “spare the rod and spoil the child”. He, however, adds that preventative measures are more likely to yield better results.

He advocates continuous moral, social and spiritual formation to inculcate the right values through mentorship, where counselling is used, knowledge advanced and coaching taken up.

Mr Kanja calls on schools to find homegrown solutions to misconduct and include stakeholder engagement. He also believes teachers need to be trained in conflict and crisis management to effectively handle the ‘modern’ learner.

The recent reports on injuries inflicted on learners by teachers have left Mr Muchiri concerned. He insists that more needs to be done to protest against the vice.