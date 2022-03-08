ODM’s gift to female aspirants on International Women’s Day

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has secured funding to support women seeking to vie for parliamentary seats in any of the 290 Constituencies in the August 9 General Election.

Coming on the International Women’s Day (March 8), ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the funding was the party’s gift to ODM women aspirants.

Mr Sifuna who is also the patron of the ODM Women League's "HE for SHE" programme disclosed that Woman Rep aspirants were however, not included in the plan.

“This (support) is geared towards ensuring the realisation of the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly after the August Elections,” Mr Sifuna said.

The funding, he said, will be applied in the payment of ODM life membership fee (Sh20,000) for those selected to the programme, payment of party nomination fees at the primary level and payment of nomination fees charged by IEBC after successfully securing the party ticket at the primaries.

Party reserves

“The criteria to be applied is that one must be a woman, a member of ODM, must be contesting as MP in any of the 290 constituencies, but not for Woman Rep position,” he said.

Those eligible for the funding, he noted, must not have been elected to any position in Kenya before.

“Women aspirants aged 35 and below and those living with disability are especially encouraged to apply.”

This grant, Mr Sifuna said, shall be awarded to a select number of aspirants and “the party reserves the discretion to select the beneficiaries of the programme.”



