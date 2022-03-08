ODM’s gift to female aspirants on International Women’s Day

ODM Women's League members at the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on February 26, 2022. The party has secured funding to support women seeking to vie for parliamentary seats.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • ODM has secured funding to support women seeking to vie for parliamentary seats.
  • The support is geared towards ensuring the realisation of the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has secured funding to support women seeking to vie for parliamentary seats in any of the 290 Constituencies in the August 9 General Election.

