Nyanza MPs: Protect our teen girls from sex predators

Female legislators from Nyanza have proposed radical measures that will see sexual offenders get maximum jail terms, if found guilty by the court.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo, her Kisumu counterpart Ruth Odinga, and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, expressed concern over numerous cases of sexual offences being reported across Nyanza.

At least 20 per cent of teenage girls and women have been sexually violated in the region according to the Kenya Demographic Health survey done in 2022.

The latest case in Homa Bay is that of a teacher accused of defiling six of his students and impregnating one, before going into hiding.

Another case is from Suba North where a four-year-old girl is undergoing reconstructive surgery at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu, after being defiled.

Sexual offenders

Even though sexual offenders are arrested, defilement cases keep rising, a trend that worries stakeholders.

The legislators proposed strengthening of laws to protect vulnerable groups from sexual offenders.

Speaking at Got Rabuor Primary School in Homa Bay Town Constituency during a secondary school student mentorship programme organized by Dr Osogo, Ms Odhiambo told the Judiciary to punish sexual offenders more severely. She said such punitive measures will reduce cases of defilement. She also warned men against defiling girls.

Dr Osogo said defilement is an impediment to girl child education, noting that some girls drop out of school or suspend their education after becoming pregnant.

“Let no one destroy your future. Premature sex is dangerous because it leads to sexually transmitted infections besides unintended pregnancies, which destroy teenagers’ future,” the Woman Rep said.

Among the steps already taken to protect women and girls from sexual abuse is the law that strengthens the Sexual Offences Act, while creating awareness about reproductive health.

The court uses the Act to penalise people convicted of rape and defilement. Ms Odhiambo, however, said other laws should support it.

The MP has sponsored a Bill in Parliament that if passed, will ensure creation of awareness of reproductive health. The proposed law dubbed Family Representative Healthcare Bill, has already been presented in Parliament.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Dr Joyce Osogo. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"It is a comprehensive Bill dealing with reproductive healthcare. It will work alongside the Sexual Offence Act," Ms Odhiambo said.

The Suba North MP said she noted a lot of teenage girls struggling with reproductive health, before coming up with the idea. Some, she said, do not understand their physical and biological wellbeing. Consequently, they fall victims to perpetrators who abuse them.

"Sexual abuse and violence has become extremely high. Sexual relations among young people is also high, leading to high HIV infection," Ms Odhiambo said.

Her proposed Bill, which will mainly benefit teenage girls experiencing menses, takes a family approach where the youth and the old will be taught about reproduction.

Menses are considered taboo in certain communities, and people do not speak about it. As such, teenagers having their menses and cannot afford sanitary towels, suffer in silence.

Vulnerable

Ms Odhiambo said her Bill will empower everyone to talk about their sexual and representative health.

"We must talk about keeping our children safe and it should not be confused with sex education. We can't bury our heads in the sand because we will make our girls more vulnerable," the legislator said.

Ms Odinga said she is concerned about the rise in teenage pregnancies, noting that some perpetrators are teenage boys.

Ms Osogo distributed bursary cheques worth Sh2.5m to 400 needy students from day schools during the occasion.

She also distributed sanitary pads to schools in her county.































