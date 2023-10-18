Number of women in print news still low

Representation of women in print news has not improved one year since Nation.Africa published a story interrogating the issue.

Nation.Africa revisited the previously sampled three main dailies and analysed news coverage in exception of business news and sports, between September 10 and September 15. The labelling remains M, O, and B.

B maintained its top position, providing a fair coverage of women. During the period, it published the highest number of photos and stories about women or quoting women as news sources. For instance, on September 14, it had 11 photos and five stories of or including women. One story was on the front page.

In terms of writers, only two were written by women journalists and none of the photos was taken by a woman photojournalist.

On average, it carried four photos and three stories respectively. This was, however, a drop from last year’s average count of six stories and five photos.

While O dropped its coverage of women. In all the six days, women were not featured on the prime pages, unlike before. Further, on average, the women appeared twice on the news pages compared to five times last year. All the stories and photos were written or taken by men.

M remains notoriously gender-blind, publishing only one photo of women in two days and two in two days. For stories, its highest count was three and lowest one. Similarly, none of the stories or photos were by women journalists.

In last year’s analysis conducted between March 14 and March 16, M had no single gender story on all the three days. And only in one of its three main stories in its dailies did it feature a woman as a news source. This was just in two paragraphs.

Some studies suggest that having more women reporters results in greater gender diversity in sources.

As of 2020, 31 per cent of the people in traditional news covered by women reporters were female, in contrast to 24 per cent of subjects and sources in stories by male reporters.

Others also indicate that having women in top leadership can influence more coverage of women. A 2011 report by International Women’s Media Foundation, which presents findings on the global status of women in news media, noted that while men outnumbered women in decision-making roles in Kenyan media companies, they managed to push for gender diversity in storytelling.

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), Women in News and the Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik) are among the organisations advocating increased coverage of women in media.

However, Jane Godia, director for Africa, Women in News-Kenya, said nothing has changed since last year, noting that the findings of their leadership mapping for 2023 remained unchanged from 2022.

In 2022, they analysed 192 media companies within 17 countries and established that in Africa, women constituted only 33 per cent of editorial leads compared to 36 per cent in Southeast Asia.

In Amwik executive director Patience Nyange’s view, there has been a noticeable shift in composition of panels appearing in radio and television shows.

“We are more deliberate about creating shows that are ‘about women.’ Almost all television and radio shows and even print have a segment about women and women issues. That's progress in the right direction,” she said.