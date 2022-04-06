North Rift female politicians out to stamp authority in polls

The number of female politicians eyeing elective seats in the North Rift region has risen as party nominations begin four months to the general election.

In Uasin Gishu County, former envoy Sarah Serem and Nairobi County Environment executive Veska Kangogo are seeking UDA tickets for the gubernatorial seat.

They join a crowded field that also has businessmen Jonathan Bii and Zedekiah Bundotich, David Sing'oei (Uasin Gishu County Assembly chief whip), Julius Bitok (Kenya’s ambassador to Pakistan), and Caleb Kositany (Soy MP).

Ms Serem, who also chaired the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, says her administration, if elected, would prioritise agriculture and value addition.

“We want to empower our farmers to maximise crop productivity,” she said as she launched her bid last month.

Ms Kangogo, for her part, promises to transform agriculture, empower the youth through job creation and revitalise infrastructure to enable farmers to access market for their produce.

Prof Margaret Kamar was elected senator in the last general election, while Janet Sitienei clinched Turbo parliamentary seat as independent candidate. Gladys Shollei is the woman representative.

Nandi County

In Nandi, more women have declared their interest in mixed-gender contests in what is viewed as growth in the democratic space for women. Some are, however, campaigning for presidential aspirants.

Former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering has joined the Emgwen parliamentary race, which has also attracted her successor, Tecla Tum, and nominated member of the county assembly Teresa Maiyo, among other aspirants.

“My five years’ experience as a woman legislator and track record place me at a better position to capture the seat,” said Dr Tum.

Vivian Cherono, a senatorial contender in Nandi, says women are the most disadvantaged whenever party primaries are held, hence to give them a fair ground for competing with their male counterparts, parties must strive for democracy.

“The party must promote democracy because as aspirants, we toil so much for the sake of garnering votes and it would not augur well with many people if during nominations, those who have won are not given the party tickets,” she said.

Former Head of Civil Service Sally Kosgei was the first elected female MP for Aldai in 2007 and was consequently appointed as Minister for Agriculture.

Dr Kosgei has joined Azimio La Umoja One Kenya team to drum up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In Aldai, former Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy President Marryanne Keitany is out to wrest the seat from Cornelly Serem, who is serving his second term in Parliament.

“My administration will be out to reclaim the glory of Nandi South that has remained marginalised despite being endowed with a lot of resources,” said Ms Keitany.

This comes as a major reshuffle looms in devolved units as most county executive committee (CEC) members join the growing list of civil servants seeking elective positions in the August poll.