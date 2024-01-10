NMG Journalist Kamau Maichuhie wins award for gender reporting

Nation Media Group’s senior reporter Kamau Maichuhie has been awarded the grand prize in a ‘Reporting on Harmful Practices' media competition.

The challenge which was organised by the African Union (AU), Spotlight Initiative, UNFPA and GMC (Global Media Campaign) followed a capacity-building training workshop held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) in August last year.

The partners took to their website yesterday to announce two grand prize winners and eight other outstanding journalists. Also recognised alongside Mr Maichuhie as a grand prize winner is Senegalese journalist Seydou Diatta.

Related How new mobile app preserves sexual violence evidence Gender

Mr Maichuhie reports on gender-related matters including: harmful practices like female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, wife inheritance, rape, and defilement among others.His passion for gender began at the Standard Newspaper where he worked from 2013 to 2019.He later on moved to Nation Media Group where he continues to write on women’s and girls’ issues.

Speaking to the Nation about his win ,Mr Maichuhie said he was excited to be acknowledged for his work and dedicated the prestigious award to the women and girls whose work he covers.

The other journalist who were recognised include: Sierra Leone’s Alpha Kamara,Lucy Ann Ganda and Jonathan Omaru,Djibouti’s Mayram Boaha Kamil ,Zambia’s Annie Zulu and Chimwemwe Simpito, Zimbabwe’s Sukulwenkosi Dube,Uganda’s Joseph Kizza and Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ruth Omar.