Njeri Rugene: No political seat is the preserve of men

In a recent conversation published in Saturday Nation’s SatMag, Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngo’k, who is seeking the county’s top seat, describes challenges women aspiring for mixed-gender elective seats face in elections.

Ms Ngo’k, who was appointed to the position following the death of Susan Kikwai in 2020, says she is usually confronted with the question on why she chose to run for governorship instead of the woman representative seat, which is exclusive for women. Her response? “Who said the gubernatorial one is the preserve of men?”

Majority, if not all women aspiring for governorship, Senate and the mixed-member single constituency seats, have to deal with this hurdle largely placed in their way by rivals and allies who feel threatened by female contestants for the respective seats.

Propagandist campaigns

Consequently, they resort to propagandist campaigns, largely injurious to women aspirants, especially in conservative communities.

With the timelines for political parties’ nominations round the corner, female contestants in the August 9 polls who fall victim to propaganda, have no option but to fight this negative campaign hard, while shrugging off distraction attempts. That way, they will focus on the price.

Civil society and women rights campaigners should mount empowerment campaigns and training for female aspirants, the community and related stakeholders to safeguard female aspirants.

The propaganda campaigns to discourage women from contesting the mixed-gender seats is not new. It was rife in the last two elections.

It is, thus, important to nip the propaganda in the bud before political parties’ nominations slated to start in two weeks.

Countering propaganda targeting female aspirants for seats viewed as largely dominated by men, will be one of the effective ways to ensure more women are elected.

A look at past polls, since 2013 when the first general election was held under the current Constitution, shows progress in the number of women elected as governors, MPs, senators and to the county Assemblies. That progress is, however, slow. The need for more women and gender equity in politics cannot be gainsaid.

It is, thus, imperative that factors that exclude women from elections are addressed as a matter of national importance. It should start with restructuring male-centred political parties to guarantee a level field and safe space for female aspirants.

The government, particularly the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, must guarantee a fair environment for women to campaign without intimidation, hatred and violence.

Safety

After, all the Ministry of Interior, through the Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has assured women of safety and security throughout the electioneering period.

In the meantime, society has to do more to fight stereotypes that discourage women from going for mixed-gender competitive elective seats.

The so-called negotiated democracy in certain areas, for instance, has killed women’s ambition to run for certain seats, usually treated as the preserve of men. This trend is unacceptable and discriminatory. It is a stark reminder that we leave in a hugely patriarchal society.

On a positive note, however, the number of women contesting the highly competitive National Assembly’s single member constituency seats, is encouraging.

It is more inspiring when women from highly patriarchal and conservative communities take up the challenge.

Among the women seeking to break these barriers are Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo, who has shifted base to the Lamu East parliamentary seat. Should she win, the former pilot will make history as the first woman to represent the constituency.

In Kwale, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani is in the race for governorship, in a crowded race of male rivals. All indications are that women will in the August 9 polls surmount the barriers to win in mixed-gender seats in more numbers.

