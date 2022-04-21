Nigeria: Sex offenders face castration, removal of fallopian tubes

States in Nigeria have, in the past two years, introduced harsh measures to curb sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

In Kaduna and Lagos, for example, one earns a free ticket to either a castration chamber or public shaming register upon committing a sexual offence.

The executive secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, recently said sex offenders would be made public. This, she said, was part of the State's effort to stop occurrence of any new cases of SGBV.

To shame them, their names, pictures, nature of offence and term of imprisonment would be accessible to the public. These details would be periodically posted on three websites -DSVA's, Lagos government and Ministry of Justice.

Impunity

“This measure is one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders," Ms Adeniyi is quoted in a Guardian article published on March 11, 2022.

In Kaduna State, in northern Nigeria, a woman who sexually violates a child under 14 years, will have her fallopian tubes removed. She will then be put to death.

The same fate befalls a male sex offender. Upon conviction, he is to be punished with castration and death.

The harsh penalties came to effect in September 2020, following approval of Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by the State’s governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

The leadership pegs hope on the lethal punishment to deter sexual violence in the country where the crime’s prevalence rate among girls aged 15-19 stands at 6.6 per cent.