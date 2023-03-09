New data paint grim picture of severe FGM

While the number of girls and women still undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM) has reduced, the injuries inflicted on survivors are severe.

Data from the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 show that the percentage of women and girls aged 15–49 that have undergone the most severe form of FGM has increased from 9.3 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

Infibulation, which is classified by the World Health Organisation as the most extreme form of genital mutilation, involves the excision of part or all of the external genitalia, including the clitoris, and then stitching or narrowing of the vaginal opening.

The sewing of the vaginal opening is done as a way to control women’s sexuality, which is viewed as insatiable if parts of the genitalia, especially the clitoris, are not removed. It is also thought to ensure virginity before marriage and fidelity afterwards while increasing male sexual pleasure.

Among circumcised women,13 per cent of those aged 20–24 had their vaginal opening sewn closed, marking a rise from eight per cent in 2014. The survey shows that younger women are more likely to be infibulated compared to older women.

Among teenage girls, 12.6 per cent have undergone infibulation, as have 12 per cent of women aged 25–29 and 7.9 per cent of women aged 45–49. In 2014, 9.8 per cent of teenage girls had undergone infibulation, as had 8.8 per cent of women aged 20–24 and 8.2 per cent of women aged 45–49.

According to Unicef, around four million, or one in five, women and girls have been subjected to FGM in Kenya. Data from the KDHS show that 15 per cent of women and girls aged 15–49 have been circumcised, a drop from 21 per cent nine years ago.

Girls and women living in rural areas are two times more likely to be circumcised than their urban counterparts. However, urban women are more likely at 16 per cent to undergo infibulation than rural women at nine per cent.

The report also notes that the majority of women who have undergone the worst form of FGM are uneducated. A woman who has no education is two times more likely to be infibulated than a woman who is educated beyond secondary school.

While women and girls from the poorest households are five times more likely to have undergone circumcision than those from the richest homes, while those coming from rich homes are more likely at 17 per cent to be infibulated than those from poor backgrounds at 11 per cent.