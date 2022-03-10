Nation Media Group commits to achieving gender parity

Calls for efforts to remove barriers that hinder women from socio-economic growth marked Nation Media Group's (NMG’s) International Women's Day celebrations on Tuesday.

During the pompous event officiated by Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome and attended by various corporate female leaders, NMG chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama committed to having a 50 per cent representation of women in the workforce from the current 30 per cent.

NTV leads with the number of female employees in NMG at 45 per cent, while women constitute 38 per cent of the senior management, one per cent above the national average, he said.

“Women play a crucial role in families and societies…they possess unique power. They don’t need favours; they have the energy and the strength [to do the work]. All they need us to do is break the bias,” Mr Gatagama said.

He said the establishment of the Gender Desk in NMG’s newsroom is a reflection of its commitment to generating gender-sensitive and balanced content.

He, on the other hand, challenged women to go for elective seats in the August 9 General Election, noting that it is through such leadership positions that they can empower other women.

Unconscious biases

CJ Koome, for her part, called on society to unlearn the unconscious biases that make it impossible to have workplace diversity.

“Individual awareness must be underpinned by norms, policies, processes, frameworks, and standard operating procedures that promote diversity throughout the workplace,” she said.

She said having sexual harassment and gender mainstreaming policies without executing them makes no difference in breaking the barriers at the workplace.

“We must all spotlight issues that perpetuate gender inequalities and highlight the actions we will take to address these issues,” she said.

The CJ noted that everyone has a responsibility of accelerating actions towards achieving gender parity.

“We must take it up upon ourselves to eliminate stereotypes, discrimination, bias and to use inclusive language. We must never fear to fight for better,” she said.

And for women to stand up to discrimination, she emphatically advised them to “set their own boundaries” and say “I will never tolerate bias, be it verbal, physical or psychological.”

As an emphasis on the CJ’s remarks, Kenya Association of Manufacturers chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga termed it smart economics to embrace gender diversity.

“A number of studies have shown that with more women in the boardroom and management, [organisations] make more profits,” she said.

Rising to the top

Other female executives shared tips on how to rise to the top and remain role models to other women.

“Be so good at what you do. That will make it easier for women to walk through the door,” said Kenya Pipeline Company Board chair Rita Okuthe.

“No matter how hard it gets, unless it is life-threatening, don’t quit,” she said, adding that there is also a need for an enabling environment and legislation to support women’s ascent to leadership.

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation board chair Jennifer Karina pointed out mentorship and coaching as major stepping stones for women rising to leadership.