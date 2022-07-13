Namibia put on the spot over rising GBV cases

In October 2020, Namibians took to the streets of Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Otjiwarongo cities to protest against rising violence against women.

At the time, the local media had quoted Hendrick Olivier, the commander of Namibia’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Protection Unit as saying they received more than 200 cases of domestic violence per month.

While more than 1,600 cases of rape were reported during the 18 months ending in June 2020, Aljazeera had reported attributing the information to the police.

The citizens were unsettled by these high numbers, prompting a protest on the streets and online under the hashtag #ShutItAllDownNamibia.

Call for law review

According to Aljazeera, the protesters demanded GBV to be declared a state of emergency. They also demanded the government consult GBV experts to tackle the problem and prioritise urgent review of sentencing laws for sex offenders and murderers, among others.

At the time, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila promised to take action. “We have been working round the clock to review the demands and assess the key areas that we intend to respond to, including enhancing the policy, legal, and institutional safeguards,” she said as quoted by the Organisation for World Peace.

The protests drew the attention of the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

In looking at how Namibia has implemented the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, it found huge gaps the country needed to bridge to protect its women and girls from violence.

The UN Committee now recommends to the leadership to deploy an officer trained in handling GBV cases at every station across the country. The country is also to establish shelters and provide women and girls’ survivors with psychological treatment.

Pending legislation

Two bills—Combating of Rape Amendment Bill and Combating of Domestic Violence Amendment Bill­—put forth penalties to curb violence, have been pending in Parliament since 2021.

The amendments to tackle rape seek to increase the jail term for a first conviction from five to 10 years. And 15 years from 10 years for conviction of rape committed under coercive circumstances.