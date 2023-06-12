Nakuru allocates Sh90m to Gilgil GBV shelter project

The Nakuru government has set aside Sh90 million for the establishment of a rescue centre for gender-based violence (GBV) victims in Gilgil sub-county. The centre will provide integrated care.

Speaking during the official site handover to the contractor, Chief Officer for Youth, Gender and Sports Stellah Mwaura affirmed the county's commitment to operationalising the centre in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“Victims of gender-based violence in Nakuru County will have an environment conducive to recovery, once the safe house is completed and commissioned.

"The centre will be fully equipped with modern facilities, with phase one of the project set to have a hostel, multipurpose rooms, counselling rooms and ancillary facilities constructed," said Ms Mwaura.

The facility will be constructed in three phases, and is designed to host men, women and persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

She expressed concern about an increase in cases, especially at the height of Covid-19 crisis. The virus disrupted the social order, exposing people to various forms of violence, ranging from physical and emotional abuse, child labour, transactional sex, to child marriage.

In places like Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South, Subukia and Molo, parents have been secretly marrying off their daughters at a tender age, with schoolgirls also being vulnerable to pregnancy.

Surge in number of male victims

“Our statistics indicate that the number of men who have been assaulted or experienced violence in the past one-and-a-half years has significantly gone up, though their number is lower, compared to women.

"Wife battering, defilement, rape, early marriages and pregnancies were some of the forms of violence meted out to women and children in the 11 constituencies," noted the county official.

The facility will not only be used as a safe house, but also as a place where the survivors learn new skills for income generation.

Nakuru has embarked on an ambitious plan to establish at least 11 GBV rescue centres, one in every sub-county. The centres will provide counselling services, safety and security, and empower survivors economically.

"The county government will set up GBV centres in all the 11 sub-counties to provide psychosocial support and counselling to victims, especially women who have undergone violence. We want to create safe havens where victims of GBV can seek refuge," said Ms Mwaura.

The county government has also formed GBV clusters in at least eight sub-counties to cascade gender policies to the grassroots. They comprise state actors, including the State Department of Gender, Children's Department, the Judiciary, the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), as well as non-state actors such as non-governmental organisations, and community-based organisations dealing with women empowerment, child protection and PWDs.