Naka pupils mark International Day of Girl Child in style

Naka Primary School pupils in Nakuru East celebrated this year's International Day of Girl Child in style as they benefited from mentorship programmes for the first time.

The event held on Tuesday saw the girls receive sanitary towels and undergarments. The boys were also supplied with innerwear in an event whose theme was: "It is our time, it's our right, it's our future."

"I have never celebrated the International Day of Girl Child since I joined this school. I'm so happy for the sponsors of the event who thought it wise to bring the event to our school," said Favour Muthoni, a Class Eight Pupil at the school.

She added: "I have learnt a lot about reproductive health. I have understood my rights. I have learned there are many opportunities for girls and it is their right to education. Girls are denied education because of bad culture."

Another pupil Brian Okesa said: "I thank God for bringing to us such guests from Young African Women Initiatives (YAWI). I have learned the importance of respecting girls and by extension women in general," said Okesa.

Other event sponsors include Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC) Nairobi Women's Hospital, Superloaf Company, Nakuru County Government and Rotary Club of Nakuru.

YAWI Director Fidelis Wambui Karanja said since the day was launched a decade ago, Kenya has gained much ground as boys were now involved in such celebrations unlike in the past when it was a girl-child affair.

"Today is a special day as we wanted the boys to understand why we celebrate the International Day of the Girl child as they are the most affected as shown by the high rate of dropout due to pregnancies," said Ms Karanja.

She said the girls were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and most of them got pregnant and have never resumed learning while others were married away by their parents due to poverty.

"YAWI is out to ensure we regain the ground we have lost and that is why we incorporated mentors and psychologists to give motivational talks, guidance, and counselling to these pupils," said Ms Karanja.

Nakuru County Gender Director Selina Nkatha said Governor Susan Kihika’s government is committed to empowering girls and women.

"The girl child and women, in general, are the most affected by the challenges of climate change. The girls are forced to miss classes. The county is encouraging the pupils to plant trees so that they can be champions of environmental conservation," said Ms Nkatha.