MYWO: Vote for men who pick female running mates

As long as women fear facing off against men in elective contests, it will be impossible to achieve gender balance in Parliament and other institutions, says Tharaka Nithi County Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Anicenta Kiriga.

Speaking, recently, at the county headquarters Kathwana, Ms Kiriga termed it saddening that no woman in the county had declared an interest in the senatorial or gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming August 9, election.

She said women are scrambling for the woman representative seat, an affirmative position that is meant to increase their representation in Parliament.

“Women are crying for gender equality, but here in Tharaka Nithi County, we don’t want to face men in elective contests,” said Ms Kiriga.

Senate race

So far, eight men have expressed interest in the Senate seat currently occupied by Prof Kithure Kindiki, while four men are angling to unseat Governor Muthomi Njuki, who is seeking a second term.

In the three constituencies that make up the county, only two women, Kagendo Rutere and Kirito Mutegi, have expressed interest in the Member of Parliament (MP) seat in Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies respectively.

In Tharaka Constituency, no woman has ever expressed her interest in the MP position since Independence.

Ms Kiriga appealed to male presidential and gubernatorial aspirants to consider picking women as their running mates in an effort to empower them and boost quest for gender balance.

Gubernatorial and presidential races

She urged female voters across the country to overwhelmingly support men who pick women as their running mates.

“We will support men running for presidency and governorship who will pick women as their running mates,” she said.

The official said it is shocking and discouraging to see female aspirants demean each other in public by hurling insults at each other. Retrogressive culture, including female genital mutilation (FGM), disempower women in the region.