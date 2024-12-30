My Meru odyssey: A festive adventure far from home that shocked colleague

This Christmas, my friend Linda invited me to her country home in Meru to spend time with her family. At first, I treated the invite like one of those "we should catch up sometime" promises—polite, but destined to gather dust in my mental back pocket. You see, I’m not exactly what you’d call adventurous. If left alone, I’d happily hibernate in my house for weeks, only emerging for absolute essentials, like groceries or Wi-Fi repairs.

Meru, to me, was uncharted territory—literally and figuratively. I’m pretty sure not more than three of my ancestors ventured that far east in their lifetime. So, my reluctance wasn’t just about leaving my comfort zone; it felt like I was breaking some ancestral tradition of sticking to familiar ground. I tried every excuse in the book to wriggle out of the trip. Well, Linda is many things but relenting is not one of them.

On Christmas Eve, I packed a small sleepover bag, wore my favourite sneakers and headed for the famous Tea Room bus stop, on Nairobi’s Kenneth Matiba Road to board a Meru-bound matatu. I was impressed by the low human traffic – I was comparing that to matatu and buses that ply the western Kenya route. Except you have the strength of an ox, it is suicide mission to try getting public transport to anywhere in western Kenya a day to Christmas.

I ran into a colleague at the stage. He was shocked that I was catching a matatu to Meru. “Do you have a boyfriend in Meru you’re off to see?” he asked, flashing a grin that suggested he was absolutely certain this was the only plausible reason for someone like me to venture out so far from home. I smiled and casually replied that I was visiting a friend. His sceptical look, paired with a tone that practically whispered, “Come on, you can tell me—I won’t snitch to your mum,” made it clear he wasn’t buying my story about visiting a friend.

As promised, getting a Meru-bound vehicle was a breeze. I even scored the coveted seat right next to the driver. Funny thing, though—the driver chatted with me in Kimeru for most of the trip. It probably never crossed his mind that someone not from Meru would be heading there, especially during Christmas. I considered telling him I didn’t understand a word he was saying, but then a wild thought crossed my mind: What if I exposed myself as the outsider and we encountered bad people in need of a human sacrifice? Wouldn’t I be the obvious choice? Clearly, I’ve been watching way too many thrillers.

Eventually, the driver figured out I wasn’t following and switched to Kiswahili, though he only spoke to me when absolutely necessary—like to announce snack and toilet breaks or confirm my stop. Judging by his tone, it felt like speaking Kiswahili was a major inconvenience for him!

As the familiar sights of Thika Road disappeared behind me, I began noticing town names like Makuyu—places I’d only encountered in my high school set books. It felt surreal, as though I had stepped into Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s legendary imagination. Then came Mwea, which instantly became my favourite. I saw people walking on rice spread out to dry—even motorbikes zipped across it! This is a PSA for my friend Janet, who always asks, “Do I really need to wash rice?” Yes, Janet, always wash your rice before cooking!

Crossing from Kirinyaga County to Embu, then to Tharaka Nithi, and finally into Meru County felt like rediscovering Kenya through fresh eyes. These were places I’d only ever heard of during political campaigns, and experiencing them firsthand was an absolute treat!

I got to Meru after dark so I did not have a chance to see the town well. But the little I saw as my friend and her husband drove me through the town on the way to their village was enough for me to conclude that it is a developed town. I was met by a cordial family in a country home that felt like a city tucked somewhere in a green, hilly, forested village facing Mount Kenya (no pun intended). It was refreshing and most memorable two days – bonding with her two free-spirited children who made me relive my childhood, and having deep and enduring conversations with my friend’s charming mother with whom we hit it off like a house on fire!

I’m so glad I honoured my friend’s invitation. The experience was eye-opening, invigorating, and full of lessons. For your New Year’s resolutions, I highly recommend this: Visit a town far from home—you’ll thank yourself for it!