My manifesto will beat UDA wave, says Tharaka Nithi aspirant

Tharaka Nithi County woman representative aspirant Anita Mbae (second left) joins other  women during the launch of her campaign in Chogoria Ward, Maara Constituency on February 14.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anita Mbae has declared her interest in Tharaka Nithi woman representative seat.
  • Though most politicians are seeking UDA ticket, she supports the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Anita Nyawira Mbae has declared her interest in Tharaka Nithi woman representative seat, currently held by Beatrice Nkatha, on the Jubilee Party ticket.

