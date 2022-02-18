My manifesto will beat UDA wave, says Tharaka Nithi aspirant

Anita Nyawira Mbae has declared her interest in Tharaka Nithi woman representative seat, currently held by Beatrice Nkatha, on the Jubilee Party ticket.

Most politicians in the county have avoided the ruling party, but Ms Mbae terms it the best political outfit. She is the first aspirant in the county to pick Jubilee Party as her vehicle to parliament.

Ms Mbae is also campaigning for the Azimio la Umoja movement and supports Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking during the launch of her campaigns at her home in Chogoria, Maara Constituency, she said she believes in the principles of the Jubilee party and the political character of its leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I know Jubilee may not be enjoying huge support in our county, but I believe in its principles and have chosen it for my woman representative bid,” said Ms Mbae.

She said although politicians from the region are running to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hoping its popularity will help them win, she is confident that her rich manifesto will convince people to vote for her.

UDA party

She noted that her expertise in gender and governance and the experience she earned while working at the United Nations Assembly as Kenyan Youth Representative, will enable her to deliver on her promises.

The county is dominated by UDA party with nearly all incumbent leaders scrambling for its ticket for their bids.

Governor Muthomi Njuki, Senator Kithure Kindiki, Woman Representative Nkatha and MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) and Kareke Mbiukio (Maara) are backing UDA.

Others seeking the woman representative position are Dr Beatrice Kathomi, Susan Ngugi, Dr Lucy Wanja, Peninah Kambanja and Millicent Mugana.



