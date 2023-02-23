My ex-husband trying hard to get me fired...

Hi Vivian,

My ex-husband and I divorced in 2020. However, since then, he has visited my workplace twice in an attempt to get me sacked. He has also showed up in my home and threatened to make my life unbearable. While on a dinner date with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day this year, he attempted to cause chaos and the hotel security chased him out. I am frustrated by his actions. What should I do?

Cynthia Okumu,

Nairobi

Dear Cynthia,

Domestic violence has huge costs on victims, families, and the economy. This is because it leaves lasting effects, which have led to family breakdowns, psychological trauma and physical health injuries that have resulted in death.

The law has defined domestic violence as violence against a person, or threat of violence or of imminent danger to a person, by any other person with whom they are, currently or previously, in a domestic relationship.

Part of what is considered as a domestic relationship is ‘people currently married or previously married’.

Over the last decade and a half, the government has enacted laws, including the 2015 Protection Against Domestic Violence Act, to counter various acts of gender-based violence (GBV). It has also established guidelines on how incidents of GBV should be managed and survivors supported by the police, specialised medical staff, and judicial officials.

The law categorises your abuse as emotional, verbal and psychological. This form of abuse includes a pattern of degrading or humiliating conduct towards an individual, which includes repeated insults, ridicule or name-calling and repeated threats to cause emotional pain.

I advise you to apply for a protection order. This is a court order that allows victims of domestic violence to require an abuser to do or not do certain things. To begin with, I propose you collect all the necessary evidence to support your case.

The security guards at the hotel where the incident occurred can make credible witnesses and write a statement. If the abuser fails to appear in court on the expected day and the court is satisfied with the process of service and the evidence, it may proceed to decide and issue the protection orders in their absence.

The protection order will require the abuser to stay away from your work and home for a stipulated period of time. They can also be ordered to avoid contact with you through telephone, social media, or any other platform.

If the abuser violates a protection order, the police may arrest them without a warrant of arrest on your request at any time within five years after the day of issue of a protection order, or such extended period as the court may order.

Vivian