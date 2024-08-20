My estranged Nigerian lover wants to return to his country with our child; what should I do?

Dear Vivian,

I've been in a relationship with a Nigerian man for two years, and we have a child together. However, our relationship recently ended, and now he wants to return to Nigeria with our child. He insists that the child should be raised in Nigeria because the child is Nigerian. I strongly believe that it's in our child's best interest to stay in Kenya. What should I do?

Annette, Kileleshwa

Dear Annette,

TheKenyan law provides avenues to safeguard the child's welfare and ensure that decisions made align with their best interests. First, the Constitution of Kenya provides the principle that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child. This principle is further reinforced by the Children Act, which aligns with international conventions. The Children Act emphasises that any decision regarding custody, access, or guardianship must prioritise the child's welfare above all other considerations. Given your situation, if you believe that it is in your child’s best interest to remain in Kenya, you may petition the court for sole custody. The court will assess factors such as the child’s attachment to you, the stability of the child’s current environment, and the potential impact of relocating to another country.

You should note, however, both you and the child’s father have parental responsibility. This includes providing for the child’s basic needs, making important decisions about the child’s upbringing, and ensuring the child’s wellbeing. In the event of a dispute over custody, the Kenyan courts are empowered to make decisions that ensure the child's best interests are served.

Court jurisdiction

Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over matters concerning the child, including custody disputes. Even though the father may argue that the child is Nigerian by virtue of his nationality, the court in Kenya retains the authority to make determinations regarding the child’s welfare as long as the child is habitually resident in Kenya. The concept of habitual residence is key in international custody disputes and is recognised in various international instruments, such as The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

To prevent the unlawful removal of your child from Kenya, you can ask the court to issue a prohibition order, which can prevent the child from being taken out of Kenya without your consent or court order. You can apply for such an order if you have reason to believe that the child’s father might take the child to Nigeria without your consent. The court is likely to grant this order if it determines that the removal would not be in the child’s best interest.

The courts in numerous cases have emphasised the importance of considering the child’s habitual residence and the potential impact of uprooting a child from their familiar environment. The courts have ruled in favour of keeping the children in Kenya, noting that the child’s stability and continuity of care were crucial factors in ensuring the child’s best interests were met.

Vivian