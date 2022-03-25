Ms Nyaga: Lamu West MP race mine to lose

Maryimmaculate Nyaga is the only woman in the Lamu West parliamentary race out of the 11 aspirants seeking to wrest the seat from Mr Stanley Muthama in the August 9 General Election.

Her entry into the fray provides the constituency with an opportunity to have a female member of Parliament for the first time in its history. Lamu West has about 50,000 registered voters.

Ms Nyaga, who is in her mid-40s, is confident of winning the race. In an interview with Nation.Africa, she says she is determined to join the few female leaders from the Coast region trying to make a mark in parliamentary politics.

What inspired Ms Nyaga is the fact that the constituency has never had a female legislator.

“I believe in women’s leadership and I just want to bring a change. I think even the constituents in Lamu West are tired of the fact that only men have been leading this unique constituency. It’s high time women were given the opportunity to lead and I believe I am the best bet for the Lamu West people,” said Ms Nyaga.

Manifesto

She has aligned her manifesto with key issues that have affected residents since Independence. If elected, she wants to address historical land injustices by working closely with land authorities.

She also vows to work with other stakeholders to tackle water scarcity, drought, and floods; find lasting solutions to human-wildlife conflicts; promote modern methods of rainwater harvesting; and empower residents to play lead roles in decision-making regarding local problems.

Ms Nyaga will be flying the flag of Narc Kenya, a party led by former Cabinet minister Martha Karua, who, on Wednesday, joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ms Nyaga says she will push to empower women, children, and people with special needs.

“My focus is to bring change that we can believe in. I want the MP seat to enable me to effectively address the issues of the most vulnerable people in our communities, empower people to take lead in making informed decisions, embrace public participation by consulting, deciding, and implementing agendas,” she says.

She believes in teamwork and would work closely with stakeholders to deliver on his mandate and promote equity.

Jobs creation

“Part of my agenda is to work extremely hard to rejuvenate the past and establish new infrastructure as appropriate. Lamu West hosts a mega state project—the Lamu Port, which is part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset). I, therefore, want to work closely with Lapsset officials to ensure fair and balanced opportunity distribution, particularly jobs,” says Ms Nyaga.

Health and education are also top on her agenda. She promises to create awareness of the fallout from drug abuse, which has ruined many young lives.

Ms Nyaga is not a first-timer at the ballot, having tried her luck for the same position in the 2017 General Election but was floored by Mr Muthama.

Two other women who also unsuccessfully contested the race in 2017 are Betty Njeri Tett of the Democratic Congress Party and Anastasia Mwangi (independent). The two have not declared their interest in the seat this time round.

Besides Mr Muthama, the other rivals are Rishad Amana, Hassan Albeity, Lamu assembly speaker Abdu Kassim Ahmed, former Lamu assembly clerk Zachariah Mboche Wanyoike, former Lamu Trade executive Josphat Musembi Matei, Abdirashid Mwaura, architect Alwy Ahmed Badawy, former Education and Gender executive Kaviha Khamis, Feiswal Miji, and Swaleh Omar Shee.



