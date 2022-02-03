Ms Nanok's silent drive to empower Turkana women, girls

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok's wife Margaret Nanok.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Her behind-the-scenes activities have contributed immensely to her husband’s political success.
  • She has been at the forefront of the war on patriarchal practices that hold back women empowerment in the pastoral community.
  • Through social gatherings, she also advises women to adopt family planning to ensure a brighter future for their children.

As political temperatures rise ahead of the August 9 General Election, more men than women are showing interest in gubernatorial contests.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.