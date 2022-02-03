Ms Nanok's silent drive to empower Turkana women, girls

As political temperatures rise ahead of the August 9 General Election, more men than women are showing interest in gubernatorial contests.

For counties where governors have been men, spouses play a major role in their husbands’ campaigns, either publicly or away from the glare of the media.

In Turkana, Josphat Nanok’s tenure will end after the forthcoming poll. He is serving his second and final term. But the county’s governorship remains a male contest, with hopefuls including assembly speaker Erastus Lokaale, Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and MPs Jeremiah Lomorukai (Loima), James Lomenen (Turkana South) and John Lodepe (Turkana Central).

The governor has been actively involved in both local and national politics, working with Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga in his first term, then joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in his second term. Mr Nanok is now the head of United Democratic Alliance presidential campaign secretariat.

Power behind the throne

But behind every great man is a great woman, so they say. In Mr Nanok’s case, this manifests in the role his wife has played. She has been the power behind the throne.

Her behind-the-scenes activities have contributed immensely to his political success. But not so many people have heard about her at the national level. Margaret Nanok, 46, has tight daily schedules.

In her official engagements, she prefers to share information on WhatsApp platforms. Those who have directly worked with her say she is a down-to-earth, jovial, prayerful, calm and composed woman with a vision to make Turkana a suitable environment for women to enjoy their rights.

She has been at the forefront of the war on patriarchal practices that hold back women empowerment in the pastoral community. She has been championing gender parity to help more women rise to the top county positions.

Women in county leadership

Currently, women in key positions include executives Jane Ajele (Health), Esther Lokwei (Lands) and Jennifer Nawoi (Trade), as well as chief officers Rosemary Nchinyei (Roads and Transport), Esther Ikaru (disaster) and Stella Lochodo (Tourism). Others are Rebecca Lowoya (adviser on political and inter-governmental relations), Phoebe Kaaman (adviser on partnership, gender and children affairs) and governor's press service director Elizabeth Limagur.

"The birth of devolution was a beacon of hope for not only the residents of Turkana that had been marginalised for many years, but also for women, who now have a chance to participate in life transformation through proper service delivery," Ms Nanok says.

Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor, affirms that Ms Nanok has played a crucial role in ensuring appointment of women by the county administration. She, however, called on women in leadership to offer outstanding services to earn public confidence.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok's wife Margaret Nanok (holding flour) and county Health executive Jane Ajele present donations to female inmates as a warder looks on at Lodwar GK Prison. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Ms Nanok also visits, regularly, Lodwar GK Prison where she counsels female inmates, and donates soap, lesos, sanitary towels, soft drinks and food, especially during International Women's Day celebrations, which she always leads.

"Whenever I visit fellow women at Lodwar GK Prison, I stress the need for women to respect the rule of law. Adherence to the rule of law and fair judgment of cases will translate into a sharp decline in the number of female inmates," she says.

She advises those still serving their sentences to reform into responsible, law-abiding, independent and hardworking Kenyans, saying they should avail themselves of the training offered at the correctional facilities to get life-changing career skills and knowledge.

Family planning

Every International Women's Day, Ms Nanok teams up with the health department in a blood donation drive to bridge the shortfall in hospitals.

Through social gatherings, she also advises women to adopt family planning to ensure a brighter future for their children. She has intensified the campaign despite locals’ disregard for it. She says this is one way of boosting the health of mothers as they get the number of children they can easily raise.

Ms Nanok expresses concern about many cases of parents in Turkana town who are unable to feed their children, forcing some of them onto the streets for survival.

A report revealed that the county recorded contraceptive use prevalence of 18 per cent, way less than the 58 per cent at the national level.

Ms Emanikor and Turkana MPs' Spouses chairperson Jacinta Nakuleu joined her in Lodwar Town in 2018, to speak about a surge in rape and defilement. With security organs in tow, the women leaders marched through the town, demanding justice for 81 victims whose cases were reported between January and August of that year.

In 2017, together with Lotto Foundation and Ahadi Kenya, Ms Nanok launched a relief food distribution drive in Turkana Central targeting starving families.

In partnership with the Health department, she has also been committed to the fight against teenage pregnancies. A study by the Forum for African Women Educationalists - Kenya found teen pregnancies to be one of the top barriers to girls’ education in the county.

Teen pregnancies

She says Covid-19 containment measures that initially included closure of schools, catalysed teenage pregnancies, saying many parents were not prepared to stay with their teen children for long.

"The first responsibility is with the parents of both boys and girls to keep them busy with house chores and studies. Covid-19 has taught us that each parent must stand with his or her child," Ms Nanok says.

The Turkana First Lady observes that Turkana recorded more than 3,000 cases of teenage pregnancies at health facilities during the first months of the containment measures. Together with the county health executive, they sensitised people on teenage pregnancy prevention measures through roadshows.

High levels of poverty among families, worsened by job losses, prompted some adolescent girls to engage in sex in exchange for money to buy sanitary towels.

Ms Nanok has also been instrumental in advocating skilled delivery for women, HIV/Aids prevention and sustainable immunisation programmes by the county and health sector partners.

"She (Ms Nanok) is the patron of Beyond Zero campaign. The decline in maternal deaths in remote villages such as Naoros and Loyo is attributed to the program. She occasionally accompanied health officials to create awareness of the importance of clinics for pregnant women and why they have to give birth at a health facility as opposed to home deliveries," Ms Ajele says.

Ms Nanok dedicates most of her time to women through church functions and chamas, where she educates them on the need to take their girls to school and end child marriages.