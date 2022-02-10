Ms Lungatso, the strict Kibos prisons boss inmates fondly call 'Mom'

Kibos Maximum Male Prison Officer in Charge Berverly Lungatso on January 27, 2022. Photo/Tonny Omondi (To be used with Angeline Ochiengâ€™s story)

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • Ms Lungatso says it is time women made tough choices and took up tough assignments that have been a preserve of men in workplaces.
  • She says her stay at Kibos has made her a very proud officer despite the challenges she has been through in her demanding job.

In June 2020, Ms Beverly Lungatso, 50, was approached by a senior colleague who broke some startling news.

