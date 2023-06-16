Mr Sankok, you were out of order!

Over the past week, East African Legislative Assembly member David ole Sankok has garnered attention for holding outrageously misogynistic views in an online advert for a resort in Narok County.

It is unfortunate that 60 years after Independence, some men still bind women to despicably inhumane treatment. Mr Sankok’s video brought sadness to my heart. What he said was demeaning to women, who’ve been fighting for equality for years.

Ironically, the place is called ‘Lovers’ Nest’. What love? Which civilised man traps a woman he loves in a ‘nest’ on top of a tree? Only the woman has the right over her body; she is the ultimate decision-maker on whether or not she wants to have sex.

The law is clear; the Sexual Offences Act criminalises all forms of sexual assault, including non-consensual sexual activities.

An official apology from Mr Sankok is warranted in this regard. Like my senior Macharia Gaitho said in a piece he penned earlier in the week, Mr Sankok would have stepped down as MP by now in a civilised country. Given the nature of our society, however, no one will hold him to account.

Gender stereotyping contributes heavily to violations against women and girls. While Sankok’s views are ridiculous, his audience, especially of young men, seemingly pride themselves on holding the same misogynistic beliefs.

What worries me is the physical manifestation of these beliefs. In a society where violence is rife, it’s dangerous to perceive women as sexual property. It’s a society where strangers routinely harass women in public spaces; feeling entitled to their sexuality and objectifying them.

While civil society and a few state agencies have raised their voices on the matter, no one from the government has denounced it; their silence is loud.

Mr Sankok’s influence on younger men is my biggest worry. It encourages a wave of toxic masculinity, with young men, who consider themselves ‘alpha males’, disrespecting women.

Their comments on the MP’s post made me shudder. We need to educate this younger generation on respecting women and explain what misogyny looks like.

There are good men out there, those who don’t harass or sexually assault women, and who are appalled by this behaviour. We need them as allies in challenging this misogyny.

To ensure Mr Sankok’s utterances don’t become a footnote in the litany of violence against women, the cultural sexism that allows such vices to flourish should be dismantled.

It’s time to change the law and make misogyny a hate crime. It’s time to address the matter in Parliament. Sadly, though, Parliament hosts a number of men who are the kings of misogyny.

There is no place for sexism in a modern society like ours.

Meanwhile, today is International Domestic Workers Day. Show some love and kindness to your nanny, chef, gardener and cleaner. While at it, read about what some of them go through at the workplace.