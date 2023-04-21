Morgan Heritage releases song addressing GBV

"They killed my mother, who will I be left with in this world? They killed my mother, but she didn’t do anything to them." These are the powerful lyrics that open the latest Morgan Heritage album that dropped earlier today.

The three time Grammy-nominated reggae band collaborated with South African group called the Brothers and Sisters Art Organisation in their most recent undertaking. The group seeks to raise awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) as they entertain their fans through music.

The Morgan siblings began performing together as a group in the early 1990s, and quickly gained a following with their soulful, roots-oriented reggae sound.

Their forthcoming album, The Homeland, opens with Bambulele, which is inspired by GBV in South Africa. Nation.Africa had a chat with the group.

Q: How did you end up working with the Brothers and Sisters Art Organisation on Bambulele?

A: Gramps discovered the group while scrolling through Instagram. We instantly knew that was the sound we wanted to welcome everyone to The Homeland. Additionally, GBV is one of the reasons the choir sings the song and we are just highlighting this to the world. It is a global problem we'd like to see eradicated.

Q: What is the history of the Bambulele song?

A: Bambulele is a traditional Mbube (a form of Zulu choral hymns) song of mourning that was sung during the protests of June 15, 1976, after 12-year-old Hector Pieterson was shot and killed by the police when they opened fire on students. The Brothers and Sisters Art Organisation revived the song to comfort themselves, their families and friends because of the rising GBV victims across South Africa.

Q: How can music contribute to raising awareness of GBV?

A: Through its influence. If you shine light on darkness, it will eventually be subdued. That is always the hope and we can never lose sight because we believe where there is a will, there is a way.

Q: What steps do you think individuals and society can take to address and prevent GBV?

A: We need to continue pushing the message that violence during confrontations is no solution. We must use our ability to talk about our problems within our relationships without resorting to abuse. This way of thinking has to become a part of our culture and eventually GBV will be a thing of the past.

Q: What is the overall message of your new album?