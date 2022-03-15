More pastoralist women seeking elective seats

In Northeastern Kenya, women are still sidelined when it comes to leadership and decision-making.

Negotiated democracy and marginalisation have been blamed for preventing women from pastoralist communities from contesting elective seats besides woman representative posts.

In 2017, Ijara MP Sophia Abdi broke the cultural barriers after competing against five male candidates and winning. Her competitors used religious interpretations as tricks to stop her from vying. She became the first female MP to be elected from the region.

Cultural barriers

Political analyst Alio Issack, blames culture and mindset of locals for hindering bids by women from the region to seek top electable political positions.

“Most women are not economically empowered; they lack the financial muscles to compete against male candidates. Another reason is the clan-based politics, the elders prefer to endorse male figures compared to their women counterparts,” said Mr Issack.

But the 2017 win for Ms Abdi has now opened doors for other women from the region who are now going for the county top political seats.

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure, has declared her interest in wresting the Fafi MP seat from Abdikarim Osman, who is seeking re-election. Other hopefuls in the seat are Salah Yakub, Mohammed Subey, Bishar Haret and Mohammed Diis.

She is the only woman in the race and her campaign slogan is the ‘Future is Female’.

Political life

Born and raised in North-eastern, her political career began in 2017 when she contested and won the Garissa woman representative seat.

She was endorsed by Rer Harun clan elders. But for two years she was out of sight with voters questioning her whereabouts.

When Inua Mama, a women's lobby movement allied to Deputy President William Ruto, started traversing the country, the MP made a comeback.

Ms Gure says nothing stops her from going for the seat following an endorsement from the Awdhaq clan elders last month.

“Some of the competitors have started campaigns to ensure I do not get that seat. It is time for them to know the daughters of pastoralists can lead too. MP Sophia Abdi is my role model. She even supported me to go for the top seat. We women can do it too if given the opportunity,” said Ms Gure.

She says education and women matters have been her priorities during her tenure as the woman representative.

“I ensured 1,000 students get school fees every year through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) bursary programme. I oversaw construction of a dormitory for the girls in Galmagala Secondary School. I have also distributed more than 100 motorbikes and tuktuks (tricycles) for the women and youth in my county,” says Ms Gure.

Women's leadership

Asked why she was not keen on retaining her seat, she said: “I want to rise above seats reserved for women only and challenge those male politicians. My region has started embracing women's leadership. They tend to do more than the men. I want to make history as the second-elected Somali woman MP.

“We have to erase the notion that the MP seat is reserved for men. Secondly, the allocation for the woman representative seat through NGAAF is meagre compared to the National Government- Constituency Development Fund allocation. Therefore, the impact is less, especially since you have to serve all the six constituencies.”

She says once elected, infrastructure, security and education will feature prominently on her development agenda.

Last August, her political ambitions got a boost after clan elders endorsed her MP bid.

“Today, I have been unanimously endorsed by the Harun family to contest for the Fafi parliamentary seat in the forthcoming general election,” she said during the endorsement.