More girls to pursue TVET courses, Kuccps placement shows

More girls than boys have been placed in technical colleges to pursue technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses.

According to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) 2024 placement results for universities and colleges, released last week, more girls will pursue TVET courses.

In a groundbreaking shift, more young girls are now set to break gender norms and pursue TVET courses, which were historically considered male-dominated fields.

This is in sharp contrast to previous trends where boys have always dominated placement of TVET courses.

This means more girls and boys will now be undertaking technical courses such as plumbing, electronics, carpentry, painting, and mechanics among others.

This new development comes after four years following a survey that showed thousands of female students who enrolled in TVET institutions shunned engineering programmes.

The 2019 survey, “Technical and Vocational Education and Training: Understanding the Landscape”, found that of the 3,183 students that were enrolled in different TVET courses, 1,922 (60 per cent) were male, while 1,026 were female.

The survey was conducted in 30 vocational training centres across 12 counties. Three courses that have been perceived as male-oriented did not receive a single enrolment of female students in all the institutions surveyed.

They include building technology, metal processing and carpentry. On the other hand, fashion and design and hairdressing were predominantly female courses.

There has been a spirited campaign in the country in the last few years to make girls embrace science, technology, engineering and mathematics and TVET courses which have for ages been the preserve of male students.

The placement results have also revealed that more boys than girls have secured places in universities for degree courses.

“Male applicants continued to dominate placement to degree programmes, sustaining a trend that has been observed since the beginning of the central placement system,” Kuccps CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said.

Affirmative action is normally applied for gender, persons living with disabilities and marginalised regions to enhance gender equality in the national intake exercise.

The Bachelor of Education programme attracted the highest number of applicants. Kuccps noted that 85 per cent of 2023 KCSE candidates with C+ and above made applications for courses.

However, of the total that made course applications, Kuccps said 76.2 per cent opted for degree courses while the rest opted for diplomas (11,991).

Cyrus Gitau, the Kuccps Board chairman said universities and colleges declared 1,078,806 slots exceeding the total number of students who did KCSE last year, which means no one will miss placement due to capacity.

